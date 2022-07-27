KAMPALA- Inspectorate General of Government (IGG) Hon BettI Kamya has revealed that they resorted to prayers as a strategy to end corruption in Uganda.

She made the revelation on July 27, 2022 while addressing a press conference on the new approach in the war against Corruption at the Uganda Media Center in Kampala.

Kamya noted that the new approach will be under the theme “Putting God at the Center of the War Against Corruption” and the decision to launch the new strategy with a National Inter-denomination Prayers Against Corruption”

She said Education Minister and First Lady Janet Museveni will be the guest of honor during the prayers to be held on Friday at Kololo Ceremonial grounds.

“Ask God to Bless Friday July 29, 2022 and to launch every last Friday of July of every year thereafter to be the National Interdenominational Prayer Day for every new Financial Year,” she said.

She added that, “The Prayers are going to focus on the Financial Year 2022/23 which is premised on collection and spending UGX 48 Trillion for the good of all Ugandans.”

According to Kamya, government has tried out all means to defeat corruption but failed that is why they decided to inject in a new approach.

“The State of Uganda cannot be faulted for not trying to curb corruption because over the years, it has established a robust legal and administrative framework to fight corruption. So what is the problem? What are we not doing right? What else must we do to defeat corruption – because it is a deadly monster, which Uganda must defeat or get killed by it. These and like questions are the reason that the IGG and fellow Anti-Corruption Agencies, both State and non-State actors have decided to inject a new approach into the war against corruption i.e. to make it a people’s war,” she told journalists.

In this new approach, the masses will be empowered through mass mobilization, education and incitement to take ownership of this war and fight it as the war to be won by all means.

A study commissioned by the Inspectorate of Government (IG) in 2021, with the support of GIZ, revealed that Uganda could be losing up to UGX 9.5 Trillion per year in overt corruption.

The study further revealed that government could be losing up to UGX 9 Trillion a year in covert corruption (absenteeism from work, environmental degradation, minerals, among others)

Related