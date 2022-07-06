KAMPALA – The minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has tabled the Uganda human organ donation and transplant bill, 2021 for first reading.

The objective of the Bill is to establish a legal framework for the regulation of organ, cell and tissue donation and transplantation in Uganda.

The Bill also aims at protecting the dignity and identity of every person and guarantees, without discrimination, respect for his or her integrity and other rights and fundamental freedoms with regard to donation and transplantation of organs, tissues and cells of human origin.

The speaker Anita Among referred the bill to the Committee on Health for scrutiny in only 45 days pursuant to Rule 129 of the Rules of Procedure.

