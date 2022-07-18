KAMPALA —Multi-talented singer, songwriter Pricilla Zawedde aka Azawi is set to hold her maiden concert just two and a half years after her breakthrough on the music scene.

It will be the first major concert by a solo Ugandan act following a two-year lockdown occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Azawi’s concert is supported by Guinness Uganda and will take place on Saturday July 22nd at the Lugogo Grounds.

Guinness’ interest in the concert does not come as a surprise as the star is linked to the brand as an influencer for the Pan African Black Shines Brightest Campaign.

She has collaborated with the brand on different projects including the launch of her album, the release of her hit song Majje off her maiden album African Music and recently the Guinness Bright House Experience where she delivered a music master class.

Speaking about the brand’s interest in Azawi and the concert, Guinness Uganda Brand Manager Elizabeth Mutamuliza explained that collaborations with culture shapers and talented individuals making waves across Africa like Azawi is the whole gist of their Black Shines Brightest Campaign.

“As Guinness, our interest in this partnership with Azawi on the African Music Concert stems from our Black Shines Brightest Campaign and mantra that speaks to collaborations with talented individuals that are out here shaping and reshaping culture with their creative works which is something that Azawi has excelled in as she continues to break barriers in Uganda’s the music industry and beyond,” Mutamuliza said.

The star has promised to take revellers through some of her biggest songs off her maiden album “African Music”.

She will also be accompanied by an incredible line up of artists including singer Eddy Kenzo, dancehall star A Pass and hip-hop star Fik Fameica.

Tickets to the show are going for 30k early bird and 50k at the gate for general tickets while VIP tickets are going for 80k early bird and 100k at the gate with a table of eight people going for Shs2.5m.

