KAMPALA – The Judiciary has deployed 161 newly appointed Judicial Officers and transferred 44 others at the rank of Deputy Registrars, Assistant Registrars, Chief Magistrates and Magistrates Grade One in a move geared towards improving access to justice.
According to the deployment and transfer lists signed by the Chief Registrar, HW Sarah Langa Siu, the deployments are for 5 Acting Deputy Registrars, 4 Acting Assistant Registrars, 40 Acting Chief Magistrates, 10 Acting Senior Principal Magistrates Grade One, 20 Acting Principal Magistrates Grade One, 30 Acting Senior Magistrates Grade One and 52 Magistrates Grade One. Of the 52 Magistrates Grade One, 45 are on probation while 6 are in acting position. The deployments are with immediate effect.
The Chief Registrar also transferred Four Deputy Registrars, 13 Chief Magistrates and 27 Magistrates Grade One which changes will be effective July 25, 2022.
She explained that the Judicial Officers in acting capacity will be assessed after one year for confirmation based on the satisfaction of the duties and responsibilities and the set Key Performing Indicators (KPI’s) which include among others, disposal of 400 cases for Acting Registrars; 600 for Acting Chief Magistrates; 400 for Acting Senior Principal, Principal and Senior Magistrate Grade ones and 300 cases for new Magistrates Grade One. Service with integrity, zero tolerance to corruption and improvement of the Judiciary image are other parameters in the KPI’s. Magistrates Grade One deployed in Chambers of Justices and Judges have also been given specific KPI’s.
The deployments have seen areas like Kajjansi, Amuru, Kiruhura, Katakwi, Buhweju, Rakai, Kisoro, Dokolo, Mayuge, Kiryandongo and Sironko getting resident Chief Magistrates for the first time. Stations with heavy caseload at Chief Magistrates level like Nakawa and Mengo will have two Chief Magistrates. In a first of its kind, Mukuuto and Namungalwe sub-counties in Iganga District and Buvuma Island have equally got Magistrates Grade One.
While communicating the deployments and transfers, the Chief Registrar observed that the deployments are intended to bring about efficiency and effectiveness in the administration of justice. She equally urged the new Officers to love the Judiciary Service, respect Court Users and shun corruption, laziness, absenteeism and delayed justice that still undermine the image of the Judiciary. She urged them to be the change they want to see in the Judiciary Service.
Notable transfers among Deputy Registrars include; HW Ereemye Jumire James from Mbale to the Registry of Magistrates’ Affairs, HW Khainza Eleanor Mary from Magistrates Affairs to the Mediation Registry and HW Angualia Moses from the Judicial Training Institute to the Inspectorate of Courts.
The newly appointed/promoted judicial officers will undergo induction for two weeks to equip them with the necessary skills to perform their duties.
- DEPLOYMENTS
|S/N o
|Name
|Current Station
|New Station
|DEPUTY REGISTRARS
|1
|Twakyire Samuel
|Mbarara
|Kabale
|2
|Akullo Elizabeth Ogwal
|Nakawa CM
|Land
|3
|Ssempala Dorothy Lwanga
|Inspectorate
|Inspectorate
|4
|Nanteza Zulaika
|Iganga CM
|Mbarara
|5
|Anyala Susanne Okeny
|Mengo CM
|Family
|ASSISTANT REGISTRARS
|1
|Nakitende Juliet
|Entebbe CM
|Commercial Court
|2
|Kagoda Samuel Ntende Moses
|Mbale/Pallisa CM
|Mbale
|3
|Nakadama Esther Lydia Mubiru
|Wakiso CM
|Luwero
|4
|Butanula Rashida
|Newly Appointed
|Land
|CHIEF MAGISTRATES
|1
|Lochomin Peter Fred
|CJ’s Chambers
|CJ’s Chambers
|2
|Natwijuka Aloysius Baryeza
|Nansana
|Ibanda
|3
|Nsenge Roseline
|Kasangati
|Kira
|4
|Namusobya Sarah Mutebi
|Anti-Corruption
|Nabweru
|5
|Alule Augustine Koma
|LDC
|Rakai
|6
|Niwaha Shallon
|Luzira
|Mengo 2nd CM
|7
|Angura Fionah Sheila
|Kira
|Fort Portal
|8
|Atim Harriet Okello
|Mubende
|Mayuge
|9
|Mfitundinda George
|Kalisizo
|Hoima
|10
|Nakyazze Racheal
|Nabweru
|Mukono
|11
|Karungi Doreen Olga
|Bujuko
|Kajjansi
|12
|Awidi Suzan
|Buwama
|Mbale
|13
|Kabugho Byakutaga Caroline
|Nsangi
|Mubende
|14
|Komakech Kenneth
|Buliisa/Bwiso
|Kisoro
|15
|Ssemwanga Nalugya Mariam
|Mpigi
|Luwero
|16
|Osauro John Pauls
|Makindye
|Mityana
|17
|Gakyaro Mpirwe Allan
|CR’s Chambers
|DCJ’s Chambers
|18
|Owino Paul Abdonson
|Katakwi
|Pallisa
|19
|Epobu Daniel
|Kalangala
|Iganga
|20
|Muhangi Saverino Gibson
|Isingiro
|Kapchorwa
|S/N o
|Name
|Current Station
|New Station
|Bugingo
|21
|Akwankasa Edward Kabayo
|Pader
|Kiruhura
|22
|Byamugisha Derick
|Kiryandongo
|Kabale
|23
|Neumbe Rita Kidasa
|Newly Appointed
|Nakawa 2nd CM
|24
|Nanvuma Jane Francis
|Newly Appointed
|Mpigi 2nd CM
|25
|Ajok Betty
|Newly Appointed
|Dokolo
|26
|Kabahuma Lucy
|Newly Appointed
|Kiryandongo
|27
|Nashiero Mwandha Robert
Ekirita
|Newly Appointed
|Kitgum
|28
|Namazzi Ann Jacqueline
|Newly Appointed
|Kiboga
|29
|Kasibayo Kosia
|Newly Appointed
|Masindi
|30
|Adoko Joe Fay
|Newly Appointed
|Amuru
|31
|Adikin Esther
|Newly Appointed
|Makindye 2nd CM
|32
|Okoth Thomas Aquinas
|Newly Appointed
|Busia
|33
|Kabombo Andrew
|Newly Appointed
|Mbarara
|34
|Gumtwero Justine Olal
|Newly Appointed
|Katakwi
|35
|Ociba Gloria
|Newly Appointed
|Kyenjojo
|36
|Bagyenda Hope
|Wobulenzi
|Nakasongola
|37
|Nabukeera Aisha
|Mayuge
|Kamuli
|38
|Ssajjabi Noah Norobert
|Wakiso
|Pader
|39
|Namisi Hope
|Budaka
|Kumi
|40
|Koluo Catherine Elayu
|Apac
|Sironko
|SENIOR PRINCIPAL MAGISTRATES GRADE I
|1
|Lumunye Timothy
|Rubaga/Nateete
|PA/CR
|2
|Bwambale Daniel Busathiro
|JTI
|JTI
|3
|Kirya Martins
|Kamwenge
|LDC
|4
|Nambatya Irene
|Makindye
|Nansana
|5
|Nassozi Rehema Ssebbowa
|Mengo
|Mengo
|6
|Asiimwe Abert
|Anti-Corruption
|Anti-Corruption
|7
|Mukasa Sanyu
|Nabweru
|Nabweru
|8
|Nahirya Esther
|Nakawa
|Nakawa
|9
|Okwong Stella Paculal
|Entebbe
|Entebbe
|10
|Tibagonzeka Jane
|Ngora
|City Hall
|PRINCIPAL MAGISTRATES GRADE I
|1
|Opit Christopher
|Tororo
|Tororo
|2
|Byarugaba Adam
|Mpigi
|Rubaga/Nateete
|3
|Mutala Peter
|Sironko
|Luzira
|4
|Nyakaana Allan
|Kasese
|Kasese
|5
|Wakooli Grace
|Kiruhura
|Kiruhura
|6
|Aisu Nicholas
|Abim
|Abim
|7
|Atim Sheila Gloria
|CJ’s Chambers
|CJ’s Chambers
|8
|Asiku Swaleh
|Mbirizi
|Mbirizi
|9
|Lwanga Benedict Nsibambi
|Kagadi
|Mbarara Municipal
|10
|Nambozo Sanula
|Buganda Road
|Buganda Road
|11
|Nsobya Ronald Kamya
|Jinja
|Buyende
|12
|Mujuni Paul
|Mitooma
|Mitooma
|13
|Muinda Tadeo
|Mukono
|Kalisizo
|S/N o
|Name
|Current Station
|New Station
|14
|Kyomugisha Evelyn Setrina
|Buikwe
|Buikwe
|15
|Rukundo Isaac
|Luwero
|Nakaseke
|16
|Bbosa Michael
|Kiboga
|Kiboga
|17
|Achayo Rophine
|Kangulumira
|Kangulumira
|18
|Iradukunda Elijah
|Newly Appointed
|Hoima
|19
|Okem Solomon Ezra
|Newly Appointed
|Ngora
|20
|Mutabazi Julius
|Newly Appointed
|Butaleja
|SENIOR MAGISTRATES GRADE I
|1
|Koburunga Patience
|Mukono
|Mpigi
|2
|Najjuko Evelyn
|Mbale
|Wakiso
|3
|Ziraba Arthur
|Nabweru
|Nabweru
|4
|Karakire Edgar
|Bwera/L.Katwe
|City Hall
|5
|Namukasa Hamidah
|Rukungiri
|Rukungiri
|6
|Turibamwe Christine
|DCJ’s Chambers
|DCJ’s Chambers
|7
|Nabirye Fatumah
|City Hall
|Mpigi
|8
|Nsaire Prosscovia
|Busembatia
|Busembatia
|9
|Kabugho Elizabeth
|Entebbe
|Entebbe
|10
|Wegoye Joel
|Jinja
|Buvuma
|11
|Igga Adiru
|Makindye
|Makindye
|12
|Nzwebe Philip
|Masaka
|Masaka
|13
|Adong Susan
|Goma
|Goma
|14
|Tibayeita Edgar Tusiime
|Nakasongola
|Nakasongola
|15
|Kalule Emanuel
|Newly Appointed
|Rakai
|16
|Tukahaabwe Edgar
|Newly Appointed
|Arua
|17
|Kwesiga Michael
|Newly Appointed
|Kitgum
|18
|Faidha Jamilar
|Newly Appointed
|Lira
|19
|Khaukha Paul
|Newly Appointed
|Lamwo
|20
|Imalingat Christine
|Newly Appointed
|Makutu (in Iganga)
|21
|Ojok Tonny Obonyo
|Newly Appointed
|Kaberamaido
|22
|Alinda Isha
|Newly Appointed
|Dokolo
|23
|Nuwagira Hilary
|Newly Appointed
|Bwera
|24
|Nanjala Aidah
|Newly Appointed
|Oyam
|25
|Tusiimire Annitah
|Newly Appointed
|Mbale
|26
|Atamba Aggrey
|Newly Appointed
|Buliisa
|27
|Adyero Caroline Jean
|Newly Appointed
|CJ’s Chambers
|28
|Drajiru Samsa
|Newly Appointed
|Namungarwe
|29
|Ikyimaana Farida
|Newly Appointed
|Budaka
|30
|Arinda Herbert Kainlawren
|Newly Appointed
|Kalangala
|MAGISTRATES GRADE I
|1
|Nabalyo Diana
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Margaret Mutonyi
|2
|Aciro Jemimah
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Stella Arach-Amoko
|3
|Baluka Norah
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Lillian Tibatemwa
|4
|Nekesa Diana
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Jane
|S/N o
|Name
|Current Station
|New Station
|Okuo
|5
|Niyonzima Alex
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. PJ
|6
|Nyaketcho Joan
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Paul Gadenya
|7
|Nabaasa Julian Tumwijukye
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Richard Wejuli
|8
|Kahunde Kadija
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Musa Ssekaana
|9
|Mbabazi Juliet Praise
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice
Keitirima
|10
|Nakawuki Teddy
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Kakuru
|11
|Kyomugisha Prima
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of the Hon. CJ
|12
|Omar Ahmed Halima
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of the Hon. PJ
|13
|Nankanja Catherine
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Stephen Musota
|14
|Kibeedi Peace
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Elizabeth Alividza
|15
|Kwaga Stellah Ritah
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice C. Gasharibake
|16
|Nakalema Linda
|Newly Appointed
|Jinja
|17
|Namono Maureen
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Damalie Lwanga
|18
|Acham Rhoda Ochom
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Alex
Ajiji
|19
|Nanteza Anne
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Nabisinde
|20
|Happy Monica
|Newly Appointed
|Wakiso
|21
|Nabayego Proscovia
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Anne Mugenyi
|22
|Wandera Ramathan Akiiki
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Wagona
|23
|Katugume Fred
|Newly Appointed
|Sironko
|24
|Ogwal Smith
|Newly Appointed
|Kalongo
|25
|Okot Michael
|Newly Appointed
|Mbarara
|26
|Aballa Godfrey
|Newly Appointed
|Apac
|27
|Musinguzi Rachael
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Irene Mulyagonja
|28
|Atumanya Anxious
|Newly Appointed
|Mitooma
|29
|Baguma Alex
|Newly Appointed
|Luwero
|30
|Namukobe Stella Mary
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Eva Luswata
|31
|Aloyo Jennifer
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Florence Nakachwa
|32
|Kwesigabo Frank
|Newly Appointed
|Wakiso
|33
|Isingoma Shamila Tindikahwa
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice David Matovu
|S/N o
|Name
|Current Station
|New Station
|34
|Nabatanzi Leila May
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Jeanne Rwakakooko
|35
|Kyazike Gertrude
|Newly Appointed
|Kajjansi
|36
|Twesigye Claire
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Ketrah Katunguka
|37
|Atyang Ceaser Paul
|Newly Appointed
|Malaba
|38
|Kizito Deo Lutalo
|Newly Appointed
|Alebtong
|39
|Abalo Agnes Oneka
|Newly Appointed
|Katakwi
|40
|Amoro Miriam
|Newly Appointed
|Gulu
|41
|Ongwee Stanislus Okello
|Newly Appointed
|Pader
|42
|Mfitumukiza Moses
|Newly Appointed
|Isingiro
|43
|Isingoma Peter
|Newly Appointed
|Nebbi
|44
|Mwanja Brian
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Moses Kazibwe
|45
|Mwogera Eunice
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Esta Nambayo
|46
|Atto Franca Okello
|Judiciary
|Luwero
|47
|Lunkuse Betty
|Judiciary
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Cheborion
|48
|Niyongira Mujambere Methodius
|Judiciary
|Mayuge
|49
|Ahimbisibwe Kagumire Innocent
|Newly Appointed
|Kamwenge
|50
|Waiswa Painento
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Wamala
|51
|Asiimwe Bob Simplex
|Newly Appointed
|Butambala
|52
|Namanya Frank
|Judiciary
|Nakawa
- TRANSFERS
|S/No
|Names
|Position
|Current Station
|New station
|Registrars
|1
|Ereemye Jumire James M
|Deputy Registrar
|Mbale
|Magistrates’ Affairs
|2
|Khainza Eleanor Mary
|Deputy Registrar
|Magistrates Affairs
|Mediation
|3
|Angualia Moses G
|Deputy Registrar
|JTI
|Inspectorate
|4
|Deo Nizeyimana
|Deputy Registrar
|–
|Mediation
|Chief Magistrates
|1
|Tusiime Sarah Bashaija
|Chief Magistrate
|Mukono
|Buganda Road
|2
|Kakooza Elias
|Chief Magistrate
|Nakasongola
|Nakawa
|3
|Kaggwa John Francis
|Chief Magistrate
|Mubende
|Wakiso
|4
|Nambozo Joy
|Chief Magistrate
|Kitgum
|Kayunga
|5
|Ssejjemba Deo
|Chief Magistrate
|Masindi
|Buhweju
|6
|Munobe Samuel
|Chief Magistrate
|Luwero
|Office of Registrar High Court
|7
|Mugala Jane
|Chief Magistrate
|Nabweru
|Lugazi
|8
|Amabilis Stella Maris
|Chief Magistrate
|Lugazi
|Entebbe
|9
|Kainza Beatrice
|Chief Magistrate
|Kiruhura
|Kasangati
|S/No
|Names
|Position
|Current Station
|New station
|10
|Talisuna Patrick
|Chief Magistrate
|Busia
|Mengo
|11
|Semondo Benson
|Chief Magistrate
|Kira
|Oyam
|12
|Nasambu Esther Rebecca
|Chief Magistrate
|Mengo
|Magistrates’ Affairs
|13
|Kule Moses Lubangula
|Chief Magistrate
|Fort Portal
|Kamwenge
|Magistrates Grade I
|1
|Valerian Tuhimbise
|Senior Magistrate GI
|City Hall
|Buwama
|2
|Kyomuhangi Happy Anne
|Senior Magistrate GI
|Butaleja
|Wobulenzi
|3
|Nabafu Agnes
|Senior Magistrate GI
|Malaba
|Namayingo
|4
|Mugagga John Kavuma
|Magistrate Grade I
|Kayunga
|Kagadi
|5
|Kasule Sumaya
|Magistrate Grade I
|Buyende
|Jinja
|6
|Nyadoi Esther
|Magistrate Grade I
|Wakiso
|Kira
|7
|Nasasira Bridget
|Magistrate Grade I
|Masaka
|Bwizibwera
|8
|Kedi Paul
|Magistrate Grade I
|Arua
|Mubende
|9
|Odwori Ponsiano Romans
|Magistrate Grade I
|Nakawa
|Kitgum
|10
|Abilu Isaac
|Magistrate Grade I
|Kalongo
|Chambers of Hon.
Justice Hellen Obura
|11
|Ariokot Esther Joyce
|Magistrate Grade I
|Lira
|Nansana
|12
|Kagoya Jackline
|Magistrate Grade I
|Mukono
|JTI – Training
|13
|Asiimwe Esther
|Magistrate Grade I
|Hoima
|ACD
|14
|Kibuuka Christian
|Magistrate Grade I
|Bukwo
|Nabweru
|15
|Gimugu Kabiri Kenneth
|Magistrate Grade I
|Kajjansi
|Soroti
|16
|Kitiyo Patrick
|Magistrate Grade I
|Rakai
|Butambala
|17
|Matyama Paul
|Magistrate Grade I
|Oyam
|Mukono
|18
|Mutala Peter
|Magistrate Grade I
|Sironko
|Luzira
|19
|Kintu Imoran Isaac
|Magistrate Grade I
|Nebbi
|Bujjuko
|20
|Mukoya Maureen
|Magistrate Grade I
|Mpigi
|Mukono
|21
|Kintu Caroline C
|Magistrate Grade I
|Jinja
|Bugembe
|22
|Akera Derrick Otim
|Magistrate Grade I
|Kitgum
|Mengo
|23
|Bamukunda Caroline Clinah
|Magistrate Grade I
|Kiboga
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Madrama
|24
|Matovu Hood
|Magistrate Grade I
|Mengo
|Mityana
|25
|Lamunu Peace Elizabeth
|Magistrate Grade I
|Mityana
|Mukono
|26
|Pirimba Emmanuel
|Magistrate Grade I
|Soroti
|Kiboga
|27
|Watyekere George
|Magistrate Grade I
|Kumi
|Nsangi
- DEPLOYMENTS
|S/N o
|Name
|Current Station
|New Station
|DEPUTY REGISTRARS
|1
|Twakyire Samuel
|Mbarara
|Kabale
|2
|Akullo Elizabeth Ogwal
|Nakawa CM
|Land
|3
|Ssempala Dorothy Lwanga
|Inspectorate
|Inspectorate
|4
|Nanteza Zulaika
|Iganga CM
|Mbarara
|5
|Anyala Susanne Okeny
|Mengo CM
|Family
|ASSISTANT REGISTRARS
|1
|Nakitende Juliet
|Entebbe CM
|Commercial Court
|2
|Kagoda Samuel Ntende Moses
|Mbale/Pallisa CM
|Mbale
|3
|Nakadama Esther Lydia Mubiru
|Wakiso CM
|Luwero
|4
|Butanula Rashida
|Newly Appointed
|Land
|CHIEF MAGISTRATES
|1
|Lochomin Peter Fred
|CJ’s Chambers
|CJ’s Chambers
|2
|Natwijuka Aloysius Baryeza
|Nansana
|Ibanda
|3
|Nsenge Roseline
|Kasangati
|Kira
|4
|Namusobya Sarah Mutebi
|Anti-Corruption
|Nabweru
|5
|Alule Augustine Koma
|LDC
|Rakai
|6
|Niwaha Shallon
|Luzira
|Mengo 2nd CM
|7
|Angura Fionah Sheila
|Kira
|Fort Portal
|8
|Atim Harriet Okello
|Mubende
|Mayuge
|9
|Mfitundinda George
|Kalisizo
|Hoima
|10
|Nakyazze Racheal
|Nabweru
|Mukono
|11
|Karungi Doreen Olga
|Bujuko
|Kajjansi
|12
|Awidi Suzan
|Buwama
|Mbale
|13
|Kabugho Byakutaga Caroline
|Nsangi
|Mubende
|14
|Komakech Kenneth
|Buliisa/Bwiso
|Kisoro
|15
|Ssemwanga Nalugya Mariam
|Mpigi
|Luwero
|16
|Osauro John Pauls
|Makindye
|Mityana
|17
|Gakyaro Mpirwe Allan
|CR’s Chambers
|DCJ’s Chambers
|18
|Owino Paul Abdonson
|Katakwi
|Pallisa
|19
|Epobu Daniel
|Kalangala
|Iganga
|20
|Muhangi Saverino Gibson
|Isingiro
|Kapchorwa
|S/N o
|Name
|Current Station
|New Station
|Bugingo
|21
|Akwankasa Edward Kabayo
|Pader
|Kiruhura
|22
|Byamugisha Derick
|Kiryandongo
|Kabale
|23
|Neumbe Rita Kidasa
|Newly Appointed
|Nakawa 2nd CM
|24
|Nanvuma Jane Francis
|Newly Appointed
|Mpigi 2nd CM
|25
|Ajok Betty
|Newly Appointed
|Dokolo
|26
|Kabahuma Lucy
|Newly Appointed
|Kiryandongo
|27
|Nashiero Mwandha Robert
Ekirita
|Newly Appointed
|Kitgum
|28
|Namazzi Ann Jacqueline
|Newly Appointed
|Kiboga
|29
|Kasibayo Kosia
|Newly Appointed
|Masindi
|30
|Adoko Joe Fay
|Newly Appointed
|Amuru
|31
|Adikin Esther
|Newly Appointed
|Makindye 2nd CM
|32
|Okoth Thomas Aquinas
|Newly Appointed
|Busia
|33
|Kabombo Andrew
|Newly Appointed
|Mbarara
|34
|Gumtwero Justine Olal
|Newly Appointed
|Katakwi
|35
|Ociba Gloria
|Newly Appointed
|Kyenjojo
|36
|Bagyenda Hope
|Wobulenzi
|Nakasongola
|37
|Nabukeera Aisha
|Mayuge
|Kamuli
|38
|Ssajjabi Noah Norobert
|Wakiso
|Pader
|39
|Namisi Hope
|Budaka
|Kumi
|40
|Koluo Catherine Elayu
|Apac
|Sironko
|SENIOR PRINCIPAL MAGISTRATES GRADE I
|1
|Lumunye Timothy
|Rubaga/Nateete
|PA/CR
|2
|Bwambale Daniel Busathiro
|JTI
|JTI
|3
|Kirya Martins
|Kamwenge
|LDC
|4
|Nambatya Irene
|Makindye
|Nansana
|5
|Nassozi Rehema Ssebbowa
|Mengo
|Mengo
|6
|Asiimwe Abert
|Anti-Corruption
|Anti-Corruption
|7
|Mukasa Sanyu
|Nabweru
|Nabweru
|8
|Nahirya Esther
|Nakawa
|Nakawa
|9
|Okwong Stella Paculal
|Entebbe
|Entebbe
|10
|Tibagonzeka Jane
|Ngora
|City Hall
|PRINCIPAL MAGISTRATES GRADE I
|1
|Opit Christopher
|Tororo
|Tororo
|2
|Byarugaba Adam
|Mpigi
|Rubaga/Nateete
|3
|Mutala Peter
|Sironko
|Luzira
|4
|Nyakaana Allan
|Kasese
|Kasese
|5
|Wakooli Grace
|Kiruhura
|Kiruhura
|6
|Aisu Nicholas
|Abim
|Abim
|7
|Atim Sheila Gloria
|CJ’s Chambers
|CJ’s Chambers
|8
|Asiku Swaleh
|Mbirizi
|Mbirizi
|9
|Lwanga Benedict Nsibambi
|Kagadi
|Mbarara Municipal
|10
|Nambozo Sanula
|Buganda Road
|Buganda Road
|11
|Nsobya Ronald Kamya
|Jinja
|Buyende
|12
|Mujuni Paul
|Mitooma
|Mitooma
|13
|Muinda Tadeo
|Mukono
|Kalisizo
|S/N o
|Name
|Current Station
|New Station
|14
|Kyomugisha Evelyn Setrina
|Buikwe
|Buikwe
|15
|Rukundo Isaac
|Luwero
|Nakaseke
|16
|Bbosa Michael
|Kiboga
|Kiboga
|17
|Achayo Rophine
|Kangulumira
|Kangulumira
|18
|Iradukunda Elijah
|Newly Appointed
|Hoima
|19
|Okem Solomon Ezra
|Newly Appointed
|Ngora
|20
|Mutabazi Julius
|Newly Appointed
|Butaleja
|SENIOR MAGISTRATES GRADE I
|1
|Koburunga Patience
|Mukono
|Mpigi
|2
|Najjuko Evelyn
|Mbale
|Wakiso
|3
|Ziraba Arthur
|Nabweru
|Nabweru
|4
|Karakire Edgar
|Bwera/L.Katwe
|City Hall
|5
|Namukasa Hamidah
|Rukungiri
|Rukungiri
|6
|Turibamwe Christine
|DCJ’s Chambers
|DCJ’s Chambers
|7
|Nabirye Fatumah
|City Hall
|Mpigi
|8
|Nsaire Prosscovia
|Busembatia
|Busembatia
|9
|Kabugho Elizabeth
|Entebbe
|Entebbe
|10
|Wegoye Joel
|Jinja
|Buvuma
|11
|Igga Adiru
|Makindye
|Makindye
|12
|Nzwebe Philip
|Masaka
|Masaka
|13
|Adong Susan
|Goma
|Goma
|14
|Tibayeita Edgar Tusiime
|Nakasongola
|Nakasongola
|15
|Kalule Emanuel
|Newly Appointed
|Rakai
|16
|Tukahaabwe Edgar
|Newly Appointed
|Arua
|17
|Kwesiga Michael
|Newly Appointed
|Kitgum
|18
|Faidha Jamilar
|Newly Appointed
|Lira
|19
|Khaukha Paul
|Newly Appointed
|Lamwo
|20
|Imalingat Christine
|Newly Appointed
|Makutu (in Iganga)
|21
|Ojok Tonny Obonyo
|Newly Appointed
|Kaberamaido
|22
|Alinda Isha
|Newly Appointed
|Dokolo
|23
|Nuwagira Hilary
|Newly Appointed
|Bwera
|24
|Nanjala Aidah
|Newly Appointed
|Oyam
|25
|Tusiimire Annitah
|Newly Appointed
|Mbale
|26
|Atamba Aggrey
|Newly Appointed
|Buliisa
|27
|Adyero Caroline Jean
|Newly Appointed
|CJ’s Chambers
|28
|Drajiru Samsa
|Newly Appointed
|Namungarwe
|29
|Ikyimaana Farida
|Newly Appointed
|Budaka
|30
|Arinda Herbert Kainlawren
|Newly Appointed
|Kalangala
|MAGISTRATES GRADE I
|1
|Nabalyo Diana
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Margaret Mutonyi
|2
|Aciro Jemimah
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Stella Arach-Amoko
|3
|Baluka Norah
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Lillian Tibatemwa
|4
|Nekesa Diana
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Jane
|S/N o
|Name
|Current Station
|New Station
|Okuo
|5
|Niyonzima Alex
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. PJ
|6
|Nyaketcho Joan
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Paul Gadenya
|7
|Nabaasa Julian Tumwijukye
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Richard Wejuli
|8
|Kahunde Kadija
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Musa Ssekaana
|9
|Mbabazi Juliet Praise
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice
Keitirima
|10
|Nakawuki Teddy
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Kakuru
|11
|Kyomugisha Prima
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of the Hon. CJ
|12
|Omar Ahmed Halima
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of the Hon. PJ
|13
|Nankanja Catherine
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Stephen Musota
|14
|Kibeedi Peace
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Elizabeth Alividza
|15
|Kwaga Stellah Ritah
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice C. Gasharibake
|16
|Nakalema Linda
|Newly Appointed
|Jinja
|17
|Namono Maureen
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Damalie Lwanga
|18
|Acham Rhoda Ochom
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Alex
Ajiji
|19
|Nanteza Anne
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Nabisinde
|20
|Happy Monica
|Newly Appointed
|Wakiso
|21
|Nabayego Proscovia
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Anne Mugenyi
|22
|Wandera Ramathan Akiiki
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Wagona
|23
|Katugume Fred
|Newly Appointed
|Sironko
|24
|Ogwal Smith
|Newly Appointed
|Kalongo
|25
|Okot Michael
|Newly Appointed
|Mbarara
|26
|Aballa Godfrey
|Newly Appointed
|Apac
|27
|Musinguzi Rachael
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Irene Mulyagonja
|28
|Atumanya Anxious
|Newly Appointed
|Mitooma
|29
|Baguma Alex
|Newly Appointed
|Luwero
|30
|Namukobe Stella Mary
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Eva Luswata
|31
|Aloyo Jennifer
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Florence Nakachwa
|32
|Kwesigabo Frank
|Newly Appointed
|Wakiso
|33
|Isingoma Shamila Tindikahwa
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice David Matovu
|S/N o
|Name
|Current Station
|New Station
|34
|Nabatanzi Leila May
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Jeanne Rwakakooko
|35
|Kyazike Gertrude
|Newly Appointed
|Kajjansi
|36
|Twesigye Claire
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Ketrah Katunguka
|37
|Atyang Ceaser Paul
|Newly Appointed
|Malaba
|38
|Kizito Deo Lutalo
|Newly Appointed
|Alebtong
|39
|Abalo Agnes Oneka
|Newly Appointed
|Katakwi
|40
|Amoro Miriam
|Newly Appointed
|Gulu
|41
|Ongwee Stanislus Okello
|Newly Appointed
|Pader
|42
|Mfitumukiza Moses
|Newly Appointed
|Isingiro
|43
|Isingoma Peter
|Newly Appointed
|Nebbi
|44
|Mwanja Brian
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Moses Kazibwe
|45
|Mwogera Eunice
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Esta Nambayo
|46
|Atto Franca Okello
|Judiciary
|Luwero
|47
|Lunkuse Betty
|Judiciary
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Cheborion
|48
|Niyongira Mujambere Methodius
|Judiciary
|Mayuge
|49
|Ahimbisibwe Kagumire Innocent
|Newly Appointed
|Kamwenge
|50
|Waiswa Painento
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Wamala
|51
|Asiimwe Bob Simplex
|Newly Appointed
|Butambala
|52
|Namanya Frank
|Judiciary
|Nakawa
- TRANSFERS
|S/No
|Names
|Position
|Current Station
|New station
|Registrars
|1
|Ereemye Jumire James M
|Deputy Registrar
|Mbale
|Magistrates’ Affairs
|2
|Khainza Eleanor Mary
|Deputy Registrar
|Magistrates Affairs
|Mediation
|3
|Angualia Moses G
|Deputy Registrar
|JTI
|Inspectorate
|4
|Deo Nizeyimana
|Deputy Registrar
|–
|Mediation
|Chief Magistrates
|1
|Tusiime Sarah Bashaija
|Chief Magistrate
|Mukono
|Buganda Road
|2
|Kakooza Elias
|Chief Magistrate
|Nakasongola
|Nakawa
|3
|Kaggwa John Francis
|Chief Magistrate
|Mubende
|Wakiso
|4
|Nambozo Joy
|Chief Magistrate
|Kitgum
|Kayunga
|5
|Ssejjemba Deo
|Chief Magistrate
|Masindi
|Buhweju
|6
|Munobe Samuel
|Chief Magistrate
|Luwero
|Office of Registrar High Court
|7
|Mugala Jane
|Chief Magistrate
|Nabweru
|Lugazi
|8
|Amabilis Stella Maris
|Chief Magistrate
|Lugazi
|Entebbe
|9
|Kainza Beatrice
|Chief Magistrate
|Kiruhura
|Kasangati
|S/No
|Names
|Position
|Current Station
|New station
|10
|Talisuna Patrick
|Chief Magistrate
|Busia
|Mengo
|11
|Semondo Benson
|Chief Magistrate
|Kira
|Oyam
|12
|Nasambu Esther Rebecca
|Chief Magistrate
|Mengo
|Magistrates’ Affairs
|13
|Kule Moses Lubangula
|Chief Magistrate
|Fort Portal
|Kamwenge
|Magistrates Grade I
|1
|Valerian Tuhimbise
|Senior Magistrate GI
|City Hall
|Buwama
|2
|Kyomuhangi Happy Anne
|Senior Magistrate GI
|Butaleja
|Wobulenzi
|3
|Nabafu Agnes
|Senior Magistrate GI
|Malaba
|Namayingo
|4
|Mugagga John Kavuma
|Magistrate Grade I
|Kayunga
|Kagadi
|5
|Kasule Sumaya
|Magistrate Grade I
|Buyende
|Jinja
|6
|Nyadoi Esther
|Magistrate Grade I
|Wakiso
|Kira
|7
|Nasasira Bridget
|Magistrate Grade I
|Masaka
|Bwizibwera
|8
|Kedi Paul
|Magistrate Grade I
|Arua
|Mubende
|9
|Odwori Ponsiano Romans
|Magistrate Grade I
|Nakawa
|Kitgum
|10
|Abilu Isaac
|Magistrate Grade I
|Kalongo
|Chambers of Hon.
Justice Hellen Obura
|11
|Ariokot Esther Joyce
|Magistrate Grade I
|Lira
|Nansana
|12
|Kagoya Jackline
|Magistrate Grade I
|Mukono
|JTI – Training
|13
|Asiimwe Esther
|Magistrate Grade I
|Hoima
|ACD
|14
|Kibuuka Christian
|Magistrate Grade I
|Bukwo
|Nabweru
|15
|Gimugu Kabiri Kenneth
|Magistrate Grade I
|Kajjansi
|Soroti
|16
|Kitiyo Patrick
|Magistrate Grade I
|Rakai
|Butambala
|17
|Matyama Paul
|Magistrate Grade I
|Oyam
|Mukono
|18
|Mutala Peter
|Magistrate Grade I
|Sironko
|Luzira
|19
|Kintu Imoran Isaac
|Magistrate Grade I
|Nebbi
|Bujjuko
|20
|Mukoya Maureen
|Magistrate Grade I
|Mpigi
|Mukono
|21
|Kintu Caroline C
|Magistrate Grade I
|Jinja
|Bugembe
|22
|Akera Derrick Otim
|Magistrate Grade I
|Kitgum
|Mengo
|23
|Bamukunda Caroline Clinah
|Magistrate Grade I
|Kiboga
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Madrama
|24
|Matovu Hood
|Magistrate Grade I
|Mengo
|Mityana
|25
|Lamunu Peace Elizabeth
|Magistrate Grade I
|Mityana
|Mukono
|26
|Pirimba Emmanuel
|Magistrate Grade I
|Soroti
|Kiboga
|27
|Watyekere George
|Magistrate Grade I
|Kumi
|Nsangi
- DEPLOYMENTS
|S/N o
|Name
|Current Station
|New Station
|DEPUTY REGISTRARS
|1
|Twakyire Samuel
|Mbarara
|Kabale
|2
|Akullo Elizabeth Ogwal
|Nakawa CM
|Land
|3
|Ssempala Dorothy Lwanga
|Inspectorate
|Inspectorate
|4
|Nanteza Zulaika
|Iganga CM
|Mbarara
|5
|Anyala Susanne Okeny
|Mengo CM
|Family
|ASSISTANT REGISTRARS
|1
|Nakitende Juliet
|Entebbe CM
|Commercial Court
|2
|Kagoda Samuel Ntende Moses
|Mbale/Pallisa CM
|Mbale
|3
|Nakadama Esther Lydia Mubiru
|Wakiso CM
|Luwero
|4
|Butanula Rashida
|Newly Appointed
|Land
|CHIEF MAGISTRATES
|1
|Lochomin Peter Fred
|CJ’s Chambers
|CJ’s Chambers
|2
|Natwijuka Aloysius Baryeza
|Nansana
|Ibanda
|3
|Nsenge Roseline
|Kasangati
|Kira
|4
|Namusobya Sarah Mutebi
|Anti-Corruption
|Nabweru
|5
|Alule Augustine Koma
|LDC
|Rakai
|6
|Niwaha Shallon
|Luzira
|Mengo 2nd CM
|7
|Angura Fionah Sheila
|Kira
|Fort Portal
|8
|Atim Harriet Okello
|Mubende
|Mayuge
|9
|Mfitundinda George
|Kalisizo
|Hoima
|10
|Nakyazze Racheal
|Nabweru
|Mukono
|11
|Karungi Doreen Olga
|Bujuko
|Kajjansi
|12
|Awidi Suzan
|Buwama
|Mbale
|13
|Kabugho Byakutaga Caroline
|Nsangi
|Mubende
|14
|Komakech Kenneth
|Buliisa/Bwiso
|Kisoro
|15
|Ssemwanga Nalugya Mariam
|Mpigi
|Luwero
|16
|Osauro John Pauls
|Makindye
|Mityana
|17
|Gakyaro Mpirwe Allan
|CR’s Chambers
|DCJ’s Chambers
|18
|Owino Paul Abdonson
|Katakwi
|Pallisa
|19
|Epobu Daniel
|Kalangala
|Iganga
|20
|Muhangi Saverino Gibson
|Isingiro
|Kapchorwa
|S/N o
|Name
|Current Station
|New Station
|Bugingo
|21
|Akwankasa Edward Kabayo
|Pader
|Kiruhura
|22
|Byamugisha Derick
|Kiryandongo
|Kabale
|23
|Neumbe Rita Kidasa
|Newly Appointed
|Nakawa 2nd CM
|24
|Nanvuma Jane Francis
|Newly Appointed
|Mpigi 2nd CM
|25
|Ajok Betty
|Newly Appointed
|Dokolo
|26
|Kabahuma Lucy
|Newly Appointed
|Kiryandongo
|27
|Nashiero Mwandha Robert
Ekirita
|Newly Appointed
|Kitgum
|28
|Namazzi Ann Jacqueline
|Newly Appointed
|Kiboga
|29
|Kasibayo Kosia
|Newly Appointed
|Masindi
|30
|Adoko Joe Fay
|Newly Appointed
|Amuru
|31
|Adikin Esther
|Newly Appointed
|Makindye 2nd CM
|32
|Okoth Thomas Aquinas
|Newly Appointed
|Busia
|33
|Kabombo Andrew
|Newly Appointed
|Mbarara
|34
|Gumtwero Justine Olal
|Newly Appointed
|Katakwi
|35
|Ociba Gloria
|Newly Appointed
|Kyenjojo
|36
|Bagyenda Hope
|Wobulenzi
|Nakasongola
|37
|Nabukeera Aisha
|Mayuge
|Kamuli
|38
|Ssajjabi Noah Norobert
|Wakiso
|Pader
|39
|Namisi Hope
|Budaka
|Kumi
|40
|Koluo Catherine Elayu
|Apac
|Sironko
|SENIOR PRINCIPAL MAGISTRATES GRADE I
|1
|Lumunye Timothy
|Rubaga/Nateete
|PA/CR
|2
|Bwambale Daniel Busathiro
|JTI
|JTI
|3
|Kirya Martins
|Kamwenge
|LDC
|4
|Nambatya Irene
|Makindye
|Nansana
|5
|Nassozi Rehema Ssebbowa
|Mengo
|Mengo
|6
|Asiimwe Abert
|Anti-Corruption
|Anti-Corruption
|7
|Mukasa Sanyu
|Nabweru
|Nabweru
|8
|Nahirya Esther
|Nakawa
|Nakawa
|9
|Okwong Stella Paculal
|Entebbe
|Entebbe
|10
|Tibagonzeka Jane
|Ngora
|City Hall
|PRINCIPAL MAGISTRATES GRADE I
|1
|Opit Christopher
|Tororo
|Tororo
|2
|Byarugaba Adam
|Mpigi
|Rubaga/Nateete
|3
|Mutala Peter
|Sironko
|Luzira
|4
|Nyakaana Allan
|Kasese
|Kasese
|5
|Wakooli Grace
|Kiruhura
|Kiruhura
|6
|Aisu Nicholas
|Abim
|Abim
|7
|Atim Sheila Gloria
|CJ’s Chambers
|CJ’s Chambers
|8
|Asiku Swaleh
|Mbirizi
|Mbirizi
|9
|Lwanga Benedict Nsibambi
|Kagadi
|Mbarara Municipal
|10
|Nambozo Sanula
|Buganda Road
|Buganda Road
|11
|Nsobya Ronald Kamya
|Jinja
|Buyende
|12
|Mujuni Paul
|Mitooma
|Mitooma
|13
|Muinda Tadeo
|Mukono
|Kalisizo
|S/N o
|Name
|Current Station
|New Station
|14
|Kyomugisha Evelyn Setrina
|Buikwe
|Buikwe
|15
|Rukundo Isaac
|Luwero
|Nakaseke
|16
|Bbosa Michael
|Kiboga
|Kiboga
|17
|Achayo Rophine
|Kangulumira
|Kangulumira
|18
|Iradukunda Elijah
|Newly Appointed
|Hoima
|19
|Okem Solomon Ezra
|Newly Appointed
|Ngora
|20
|Mutabazi Julius
|Newly Appointed
|Butaleja
|SENIOR MAGISTRATES GRADE I
|1
|Koburunga Patience
|Mukono
|Mpigi
|2
|Najjuko Evelyn
|Mbale
|Wakiso
|3
|Ziraba Arthur
|Nabweru
|Nabweru
|4
|Karakire Edgar
|Bwera/L.Katwe
|City Hall
|5
|Namukasa Hamidah
|Rukungiri
|Rukungiri
|6
|Turibamwe Christine
|DCJ’s Chambers
|DCJ’s Chambers
|7
|Nabirye Fatumah
|City Hall
|Mpigi
|8
|Nsaire Prosscovia
|Busembatia
|Busembatia
|9
|Kabugho Elizabeth
|Entebbe
|Entebbe
|10
|Wegoye Joel
|Jinja
|Buvuma
|11
|Igga Adiru
|Makindye
|Makindye
|12
|Nzwebe Philip
|Masaka
|Masaka
|13
|Adong Susan
|Goma
|Goma
|14
|Tibayeita Edgar Tusiime
|Nakasongola
|Nakasongola
|15
|Kalule Emanuel
|Newly Appointed
|Rakai
|16
|Tukahaabwe Edgar
|Newly Appointed
|Arua
|17
|Kwesiga Michael
|Newly Appointed
|Kitgum
|18
|Faidha Jamilar
|Newly Appointed
|Lira
|19
|Khaukha Paul
|Newly Appointed
|Lamwo
|20
|Imalingat Christine
|Newly Appointed
|Makutu (in Iganga)
|21
|Ojok Tonny Obonyo
|Newly Appointed
|Kaberamaido
|22
|Alinda Isha
|Newly Appointed
|Dokolo
|23
|Nuwagira Hilary
|Newly Appointed
|Bwera
|24
|Nanjala Aidah
|Newly Appointed
|Oyam
|25
|Tusiimire Annitah
|Newly Appointed
|Mbale
|26
|Atamba Aggrey
|Newly Appointed
|Buliisa
|27
|Adyero Caroline Jean
|Newly Appointed
|CJ’s Chambers
|28
|Drajiru Samsa
|Newly Appointed
|Namungarwe
|29
|Ikyimaana Farida
|Newly Appointed
|Budaka
|30
|Arinda Herbert Kainlawren
|Newly Appointed
|Kalangala
|MAGISTRATES GRADE I
|1
|Nabalyo Diana
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Margaret Mutonyi
|2
|Aciro Jemimah
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Stella Arach-Amoko
|3
|Baluka Norah
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Lillian Tibatemwa
|4
|Nekesa Diana
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Jane
|S/N o
|Name
|Current Station
|New Station
|Okuo
|5
|Niyonzima Alex
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. PJ
|6
|Nyaketcho Joan
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Paul Gadenya
|7
|Nabaasa Julian Tumwijukye
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Richard Wejuli
|8
|Kahunde Kadija
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Musa Ssekaana
|9
|Mbabazi Juliet Praise
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice
Keitirima
|10
|Nakawuki Teddy
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Kakuru
|11
|Kyomugisha Prima
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of the Hon. CJ
|12
|Omar Ahmed Halima
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of the Hon. PJ
|13
|Nankanja Catherine
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Stephen Musota
|14
|Kibeedi Peace
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Elizabeth Alividza
|15
|Kwaga Stellah Ritah
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice C. Gasharibake
|16
|Nakalema Linda
|Newly Appointed
|Jinja
|17
|Namono Maureen
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Damalie Lwanga
|18
|Acham Rhoda Ochom
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Alex
Ajiji
|19
|Nanteza Anne
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Nabisinde
|20
|Happy Monica
|Newly Appointed
|Wakiso
|21
|Nabayego Proscovia
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Anne Mugenyi
|22
|Wandera Ramathan Akiiki
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Wagona
|23
|Katugume Fred
|Newly Appointed
|Sironko
|24
|Ogwal Smith
|Newly Appointed
|Kalongo
|25
|Okot Michael
|Newly Appointed
|Mbarara
|26
|Aballa Godfrey
|Newly Appointed
|Apac
|27
|Musinguzi Rachael
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Irene Mulyagonja
|28
|Atumanya Anxious
|Newly Appointed
|Mitooma
|29
|Baguma Alex
|Newly Appointed
|Luwero
|30
|Namukobe Stella Mary
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Eva Luswata
|31
|Aloyo Jennifer
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Florence Nakachwa
|32
|Kwesigabo Frank
|Newly Appointed
|Wakiso
|33
|Isingoma Shamila Tindikahwa
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice David Matovu
|S/N o
|Name
|Current Station
|New Station
|34
|Nabatanzi Leila May
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Jeanne Rwakakooko
|35
|Kyazike Gertrude
|Newly Appointed
|Kajjansi
|36
|Twesigye Claire
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Ketrah Katunguka
|37
|Atyang Ceaser Paul
|Newly Appointed
|Malaba
|38
|Kizito Deo Lutalo
|Newly Appointed
|Alebtong
|39
|Abalo Agnes Oneka
|Newly Appointed
|Katakwi
|40
|Amoro Miriam
|Newly Appointed
|Gulu
|41
|Ongwee Stanislus Okello
|Newly Appointed
|Pader
|42
|Mfitumukiza Moses
|Newly Appointed
|Isingiro
|43
|Isingoma Peter
|Newly Appointed
|Nebbi
|44
|Mwanja Brian
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Moses Kazibwe
|45
|Mwogera Eunice
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Esta Nambayo
|46
|Atto Franca Okello
|Judiciary
|Luwero
|47
|Lunkuse Betty
|Judiciary
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Cheborion
|48
|Niyongira Mujambere Methodius
|Judiciary
|Mayuge
|49
|Ahimbisibwe Kagumire Innocent
|Newly Appointed
|Kamwenge
|50
|Waiswa Painento
|Newly Appointed
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Wamala
|51
|Asiimwe Bob Simplex
|Newly Appointed
|Butambala
|52
|Namanya Frank
|Judiciary
|Nakawa
- TRANSFERS
|S/No
|Names
|Position
|Current Station
|New station
|Registrars
|1
|Ereemye Jumire James M
|Deputy Registrar
|Mbale
|Magistrates’ Affairs
|2
|Khainza Eleanor Mary
|Deputy Registrar
|Magistrates Affairs
|Mediation
|3
|Angualia Moses G
|Deputy Registrar
|JTI
|Inspectorate
|4
|Deo Nizeyimana
|Deputy Registrar
|–
|Mediation
|Chief Magistrates
|1
|Tusiime Sarah Bashaija
|Chief Magistrate
|Mukono
|Buganda Road
|2
|Kakooza Elias
|Chief Magistrate
|Nakasongola
|Nakawa
|3
|Kaggwa John Francis
|Chief Magistrate
|Mubende
|Wakiso
|4
|Nambozo Joy
|Chief Magistrate
|Kitgum
|Kayunga
|5
|Ssejjemba Deo
|Chief Magistrate
|Masindi
|Buhweju
|6
|Munobe Samuel
|Chief Magistrate
|Luwero
|Office of Registrar High Court
|7
|Mugala Jane
|Chief Magistrate
|Nabweru
|Lugazi
|8
|Amabilis Stella Maris
|Chief Magistrate
|Lugazi
|Entebbe
|9
|Kainza Beatrice
|Chief Magistrate
|Kiruhura
|Kasangati
|S/No
|Names
|Position
|Current Station
|New station
|10
|Talisuna Patrick
|Chief Magistrate
|Busia
|Mengo
|11
|Semondo Benson
|Chief Magistrate
|Kira
|Oyam
|12
|Nasambu Esther Rebecca
|Chief Magistrate
|Mengo
|Magistrates’ Affairs
|13
|Kule Moses Lubangula
|Chief Magistrate
|Fort Portal
|Kamwenge
|Magistrates Grade I
|1
|Valerian Tuhimbise
|Senior Magistrate GI
|City Hall
|Buwama
|2
|Kyomuhangi Happy Anne
|Senior Magistrate GI
|Butaleja
|Wobulenzi
|3
|Nabafu Agnes
|Senior Magistrate GI
|Malaba
|Namayingo
|4
|Mugagga John Kavuma
|Magistrate Grade I
|Kayunga
|Kagadi
|5
|Kasule Sumaya
|Magistrate Grade I
|Buyende
|Jinja
|6
|Nyadoi Esther
|Magistrate Grade I
|Wakiso
|Kira
|7
|Nasasira Bridget
|Magistrate Grade I
|Masaka
|Bwizibwera
|8
|Kedi Paul
|Magistrate Grade I
|Arua
|Mubende
|9
|Odwori Ponsiano Romans
|Magistrate Grade I
|Nakawa
|Kitgum
|10
|Abilu Isaac
|Magistrate Grade I
|Kalongo
|Chambers of Hon.
Justice Hellen Obura
|11
|Ariokot Esther Joyce
|Magistrate Grade I
|Lira
|Nansana
|12
|Kagoya Jackline
|Magistrate Grade I
|Mukono
|JTI – Training
|13
|Asiimwe Esther
|Magistrate Grade I
|Hoima
|ACD
|14
|Kibuuka Christian
|Magistrate Grade I
|Bukwo
|Nabweru
|15
|Gimugu Kabiri Kenneth
|Magistrate Grade I
|Kajjansi
|Soroti
|16
|Kitiyo Patrick
|Magistrate Grade I
|Rakai
|Butambala
|17
|Matyama Paul
|Magistrate Grade I
|Oyam
|Mukono
|18
|Mutala Peter
|Magistrate Grade I
|Sironko
|Luzira
|19
|Kintu Imoran Isaac
|Magistrate Grade I
|Nebbi
|Bujjuko
|20
|Mukoya Maureen
|Magistrate Grade I
|Mpigi
|Mukono
|21
|Kintu Caroline C
|Magistrate Grade I
|Jinja
|Bugembe
|22
|Akera Derrick Otim
|Magistrate Grade I
|Kitgum
|Mengo
|23
|Bamukunda Caroline Clinah
|Magistrate Grade I
|Kiboga
|Chambers of Hon. Justice Madrama
|24
|Matovu Hood
|Magistrate Grade I
|Mengo
|Mityana
|25
|Lamunu Peace Elizabeth
|Magistrate Grade I
|Mityana
|Mukono
|26
|Pirimba Emmanuel
|Magistrate Grade I
|Soroti
|Kiboga
|27
|Watyekere George
|Magistrate Grade I
|Kumi
|Nsangi
Discussion about this post