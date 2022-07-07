KAMPALA – The Judiciary has deployed 161 newly appointed Judicial Officers and transferred 44 others at the rank of Deputy Registrars, Assistant Registrars, Chief Magistrates and Magistrates Grade One in a move geared towards improving access to justice.

According to the deployment and transfer lists signed by the Chief Registrar, HW Sarah Langa Siu, the deployments are for 5 Acting Deputy Registrars, 4 Acting Assistant Registrars, 40 Acting Chief Magistrates, 10 Acting Senior Principal Magistrates Grade One, 20 Acting Principal Magistrates Grade One, 30 Acting Senior Magistrates Grade One and 52 Magistrates Grade One. Of the 52 Magistrates Grade One, 45 are on probation while 6 are in acting position. The deployments are with immediate effect.

The Chief Registrar also transferred Four Deputy Registrars, 13 Chief Magistrates and 27 Magistrates Grade One which changes will be effective July 25, 2022.

She explained that the Judicial Officers in acting capacity will be assessed after one year for confirmation based on the satisfaction of the duties and responsibilities and the set Key Performing Indicators (KPI’s) which include among others, disposal of 400 cases for Acting Registrars; 600 for Acting Chief Magistrates; 400 for Acting Senior Principal, Principal and Senior Magistrate Grade ones and 300 cases for new Magistrates Grade One. Service with integrity, zero tolerance to corruption and improvement of the Judiciary image are other parameters in the KPI’s. Magistrates Grade One deployed in Chambers of Justices and Judges have also been given specific KPI’s.

The deployments have seen areas like Kajjansi, Amuru, Kiruhura, Katakwi, Buhweju, Rakai, Kisoro, Dokolo, Mayuge, Kiryandongo and Sironko getting resident Chief Magistrates for the first time. Stations with heavy caseload at Chief Magistrates level like Nakawa and Mengo will have two Chief Magistrates. In a first of its kind, Mukuuto and Namungalwe sub-counties in Iganga District and Buvuma Island have equally got Magistrates Grade One.

While communicating the deployments and transfers, the Chief Registrar observed that the deployments are intended to bring about efficiency and effectiveness in the administration of justice. She equally urged the new Officers to love the Judiciary Service, respect Court Users and shun corruption, laziness, absenteeism and delayed justice that still undermine the image of the Judiciary. She urged them to be the change they want to see in the Judiciary Service.

Notable transfers among Deputy Registrars include; HW Ereemye Jumire James from Mbale to the Registry of Magistrates’ Affairs, HW Khainza Eleanor Mary from Magistrates Affairs to the Mediation Registry and HW Angualia Moses from the Judicial Training Institute to the Inspectorate of Courts.

The newly appointed/promoted judicial officers will undergo induction for two weeks to equip them with the necessary skills to perform their duties.

DEPLOYMENTS

S/N o Name Current Station New Station DEPUTY REGISTRARS 1 Twakyire Samuel Mbarara Kabale 2 Akullo Elizabeth Ogwal Nakawa CM Land 3 Ssempala Dorothy Lwanga Inspectorate Inspectorate 4 Nanteza Zulaika Iganga CM Mbarara 5 Anyala Susanne Okeny Mengo CM Family ASSISTANT REGISTRARS 1 Nakitende Juliet Entebbe CM Commercial Court 2 Kagoda Samuel Ntende Moses Mbale/Pallisa CM Mbale 3 Nakadama Esther Lydia Mubiru Wakiso CM Luwero 4 Butanula Rashida Newly Appointed Land CHIEF MAGISTRATES 1 Lochomin Peter Fred CJ’s Chambers CJ’s Chambers 2 Natwijuka Aloysius Baryeza Nansana Ibanda 3 Nsenge Roseline Kasangati Kira 4 Namusobya Sarah Mutebi Anti-Corruption Nabweru 5 Alule Augustine Koma LDC Rakai 6 Niwaha Shallon Luzira Mengo 2nd CM 7 Angura Fionah Sheila Kira Fort Portal 8 Atim Harriet Okello Mubende Mayuge 9 Mfitundinda George Kalisizo Hoima 10 Nakyazze Racheal Nabweru Mukono 11 Karungi Doreen Olga Bujuko Kajjansi 12 Awidi Suzan Buwama Mbale 13 Kabugho Byakutaga Caroline Nsangi Mubende 14 Komakech Kenneth Buliisa/Bwiso Kisoro 15 Ssemwanga Nalugya Mariam Mpigi Luwero 16 Osauro John Pauls Makindye Mityana 17 Gakyaro Mpirwe Allan CR’s Chambers DCJ’s Chambers 18 Owino Paul Abdonson Katakwi Pallisa 19 Epobu Daniel Kalangala Iganga 20 Muhangi Saverino Gibson Isingiro Kapchorwa

S/N o Name Current Station New Station Bugingo 21 Akwankasa Edward Kabayo Pader Kiruhura 22 Byamugisha Derick Kiryandongo Kabale 23 Neumbe Rita Kidasa Newly Appointed Nakawa 2nd CM 24 Nanvuma Jane Francis Newly Appointed Mpigi 2nd CM 25 Ajok Betty Newly Appointed Dokolo 26 Kabahuma Lucy Newly Appointed Kiryandongo 27 Nashiero Mwandha Robert Ekirita Newly Appointed Kitgum 28 Namazzi Ann Jacqueline Newly Appointed Kiboga 29 Kasibayo Kosia Newly Appointed Masindi 30 Adoko Joe Fay Newly Appointed Amuru 31 Adikin Esther Newly Appointed Makindye 2nd CM 32 Okoth Thomas Aquinas Newly Appointed Busia 33 Kabombo Andrew Newly Appointed Mbarara 34 Gumtwero Justine Olal Newly Appointed Katakwi 35 Ociba Gloria Newly Appointed Kyenjojo 36 Bagyenda Hope Wobulenzi Nakasongola 37 Nabukeera Aisha Mayuge Kamuli 38 Ssajjabi Noah Norobert Wakiso Pader 39 Namisi Hope Budaka Kumi 40 Koluo Catherine Elayu Apac Sironko SENIOR PRINCIPAL MAGISTRATES GRADE I 1 Lumunye Timothy Rubaga/Nateete PA/CR 2 Bwambale Daniel Busathiro JTI JTI 3 Kirya Martins Kamwenge LDC 4 Nambatya Irene Makindye Nansana 5 Nassozi Rehema Ssebbowa Mengo Mengo 6 Asiimwe Abert Anti-Corruption Anti-Corruption 7 Mukasa Sanyu Nabweru Nabweru 8 Nahirya Esther Nakawa Nakawa 9 Okwong Stella Paculal Entebbe Entebbe 10 Tibagonzeka Jane Ngora City Hall PRINCIPAL MAGISTRATES GRADE I 1 Opit Christopher Tororo Tororo 2 Byarugaba Adam Mpigi Rubaga/Nateete 3 Mutala Peter Sironko Luzira 4 Nyakaana Allan Kasese Kasese 5 Wakooli Grace Kiruhura Kiruhura 6 Aisu Nicholas Abim Abim 7 Atim Sheila Gloria CJ’s Chambers CJ’s Chambers 8 Asiku Swaleh Mbirizi Mbirizi 9 Lwanga Benedict Nsibambi Kagadi Mbarara Municipal 10 Nambozo Sanula Buganda Road Buganda Road 11 Nsobya Ronald Kamya Jinja Buyende 12 Mujuni Paul Mitooma Mitooma 13 Muinda Tadeo Mukono Kalisizo

S/N o Name Current Station New Station 14 Kyomugisha Evelyn Setrina Buikwe Buikwe 15 Rukundo Isaac Luwero Nakaseke 16 Bbosa Michael Kiboga Kiboga 17 Achayo Rophine Kangulumira Kangulumira 18 Iradukunda Elijah Newly Appointed Hoima 19 Okem Solomon Ezra Newly Appointed Ngora 20 Mutabazi Julius Newly Appointed Butaleja SENIOR MAGISTRATES GRADE I 1 Koburunga Patience Mukono Mpigi 2 Najjuko Evelyn Mbale Wakiso 3 Ziraba Arthur Nabweru Nabweru 4 Karakire Edgar Bwera/L.Katwe City Hall 5 Namukasa Hamidah Rukungiri Rukungiri 6 Turibamwe Christine DCJ’s Chambers DCJ’s Chambers 7 Nabirye Fatumah City Hall Mpigi 8 Nsaire Prosscovia Busembatia Busembatia 9 Kabugho Elizabeth Entebbe Entebbe 10 Wegoye Joel Jinja Buvuma 11 Igga Adiru Makindye Makindye 12 Nzwebe Philip Masaka Masaka 13 Adong Susan Goma Goma 14 Tibayeita Edgar Tusiime Nakasongola Nakasongola 15 Kalule Emanuel Newly Appointed Rakai 16 Tukahaabwe Edgar Newly Appointed Arua 17 Kwesiga Michael Newly Appointed Kitgum 18 Faidha Jamilar Newly Appointed Lira 19 Khaukha Paul Newly Appointed Lamwo 20 Imalingat Christine Newly Appointed Makutu (in Iganga) 21 Ojok Tonny Obonyo Newly Appointed Kaberamaido 22 Alinda Isha Newly Appointed Dokolo 23 Nuwagira Hilary Newly Appointed Bwera 24 Nanjala Aidah Newly Appointed Oyam 25 Tusiimire Annitah Newly Appointed Mbale 26 Atamba Aggrey Newly Appointed Buliisa 27 Adyero Caroline Jean Newly Appointed CJ’s Chambers 28 Drajiru Samsa Newly Appointed Namungarwe 29 Ikyimaana Farida Newly Appointed Budaka 30 Arinda Herbert Kainlawren Newly Appointed Kalangala MAGISTRATES GRADE I 1 Nabalyo Diana Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Margaret Mutonyi 2 Aciro Jemimah Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Stella Arach-Amoko 3 Baluka Norah Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Lillian Tibatemwa 4 Nekesa Diana Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Jane

S/N o Name Current Station New Station Okuo 5 Niyonzima Alex Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. PJ 6 Nyaketcho Joan Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Paul Gadenya 7 Nabaasa Julian Tumwijukye Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Richard Wejuli 8 Kahunde Kadija Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Musa Ssekaana 9 Mbabazi Juliet Praise Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Keitirima 10 Nakawuki Teddy Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Kakuru 11 Kyomugisha Prima Newly Appointed Chambers of the Hon. CJ 12 Omar Ahmed Halima Newly Appointed Chambers of the Hon. PJ 13 Nankanja Catherine Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Stephen Musota 14 Kibeedi Peace Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Elizabeth Alividza 15 Kwaga Stellah Ritah Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice C. Gasharibake 16 Nakalema Linda Newly Appointed Jinja 17 Namono Maureen Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Damalie Lwanga 18 Acham Rhoda Ochom Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Alex Ajiji 19 Nanteza Anne Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Nabisinde 20 Happy Monica Newly Appointed Wakiso 21 Nabayego Proscovia Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Anne Mugenyi 22 Wandera Ramathan Akiiki Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Wagona 23 Katugume Fred Newly Appointed Sironko 24 Ogwal Smith Newly Appointed Kalongo 25 Okot Michael Newly Appointed Mbarara 26 Aballa Godfrey Newly Appointed Apac 27 Musinguzi Rachael Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Irene Mulyagonja 28 Atumanya Anxious Newly Appointed Mitooma 29 Baguma Alex Newly Appointed Luwero 30 Namukobe Stella Mary Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Eva Luswata 31 Aloyo Jennifer Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Florence Nakachwa 32 Kwesigabo Frank Newly Appointed Wakiso 33 Isingoma Shamila Tindikahwa Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice David Matovu S/N o Name Current Station New Station 34 Nabatanzi Leila May Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Jeanne Rwakakooko 35 Kyazike Gertrude Newly Appointed Kajjansi 36 Twesigye Claire Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Ketrah Katunguka 37 Atyang Ceaser Paul Newly Appointed Malaba 38 Kizito Deo Lutalo Newly Appointed Alebtong 39 Abalo Agnes Oneka Newly Appointed Katakwi 40 Amoro Miriam Newly Appointed Gulu 41 Ongwee Stanislus Okello Newly Appointed Pader 42 Mfitumukiza Moses Newly Appointed Isingiro 43 Isingoma Peter Newly Appointed Nebbi 44 Mwanja Brian Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Moses Kazibwe 45 Mwogera Eunice Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Esta Nambayo 46 Atto Franca Okello Judiciary Luwero 47 Lunkuse Betty Judiciary Chambers of Hon. Justice Cheborion 48 Niyongira Mujambere Methodius Judiciary Mayuge 49 Ahimbisibwe Kagumire Innocent Newly Appointed Kamwenge 50 Waiswa Painento Newly Appointed Chambers of Hon. Justice Wamala 51 Asiimwe Bob Simplex Newly Appointed Butambala 52 Namanya Frank Judiciary Nakawa

TRANSFERS

S/No Names Position Current Station New station Registrars 1 Ereemye Jumire James M Deputy Registrar Mbale Magistrates’ Affairs 2 Khainza Eleanor Mary Deputy Registrar Magistrates Affairs Mediation 3 Angualia Moses G Deputy Registrar JTI Inspectorate 4 Deo Nizeyimana Deputy Registrar – Mediation Chief Magistrates 1 Tusiime Sarah Bashaija Chief Magistrate Mukono Buganda Road 2 Kakooza Elias Chief Magistrate Nakasongola Nakawa 3 Kaggwa John Francis Chief Magistrate Mubende Wakiso 4 Nambozo Joy Chief Magistrate Kitgum Kayunga 5 Ssejjemba Deo Chief Magistrate Masindi Buhweju 6 Munobe Samuel Chief Magistrate Luwero Office of Registrar High Court 7 Mugala Jane Chief Magistrate Nabweru Lugazi 8 Amabilis Stella Maris Chief Magistrate Lugazi Entebbe 9 Kainza Beatrice Chief Magistrate Kiruhura Kasangati S/No Names Position Current Station New station 10 Talisuna Patrick Chief Magistrate Busia Mengo 11 Semondo Benson Chief Magistrate Kira Oyam 12 Nasambu Esther Rebecca Chief Magistrate Mengo Magistrates’ Affairs 13 Kule Moses Lubangula Chief Magistrate Fort Portal Kamwenge Magistrates Grade I 1 Valerian Tuhimbise Senior Magistrate GI City Hall Buwama 2 Kyomuhangi Happy Anne Senior Magistrate GI Butaleja Wobulenzi 3 Nabafu Agnes Senior Magistrate GI Malaba Namayingo 4 Mugagga John Kavuma Magistrate Grade I Kayunga Kagadi 5 Kasule Sumaya Magistrate Grade I Buyende Jinja 6 Nyadoi Esther Magistrate Grade I Wakiso Kira 7 Nasasira Bridget Magistrate Grade I Masaka Bwizibwera 8 Kedi Paul Magistrate Grade I Arua Mubende 9 Odwori Ponsiano Romans Magistrate Grade I Nakawa Kitgum 10 Abilu Isaac Magistrate Grade I Kalongo Chambers of Hon. Justice Hellen Obura 11 Ariokot Esther Joyce Magistrate Grade I Lira Nansana 12 Kagoya Jackline Magistrate Grade I Mukono JTI – Training 13 Asiimwe Esther Magistrate Grade I Hoima ACD 14 Kibuuka Christian Magistrate Grade I Bukwo Nabweru 15 Gimugu Kabiri Kenneth Magistrate Grade I Kajjansi Soroti 16 Kitiyo Patrick Magistrate Grade I Rakai Butambala 17 Matyama Paul Magistrate Grade I Oyam Mukono 18 Mutala Peter Magistrate Grade I Sironko Luzira 19 Kintu Imoran Isaac Magistrate Grade I Nebbi Bujjuko 20 Mukoya Maureen Magistrate Grade I Mpigi Mukono 21 Kintu Caroline C Magistrate Grade I Jinja Bugembe 22 Akera Derrick Otim Magistrate Grade I Kitgum Mengo 23 Bamukunda Caroline Clinah Magistrate Grade I Kiboga Chambers of Hon. Justice Madrama 24 Matovu Hood Magistrate Grade I Mengo Mityana 25 Lamunu Peace Elizabeth Magistrate Grade I Mityana Mukono 26 Pirimba Emmanuel Magistrate Grade I Soroti Kiboga 27 Watyekere George Magistrate Grade I Kumi Nsangi

