KAMPALA — Former Vice President Edward Ssekandi has Speaker Anita Among for the way she steered Parliament business in the first session.

He made the remarks as he paid a courtesy call on the Speaker on July 4,2022 at her Chambers.

“I am pleased with how you have managed to unite MPs to deliver on their mandate,” he said.

Among on the other hand thanked the Ssekandi for maintaining a close relationship with Parliament and for offering wise counsel to the leadership.

“I was honoured by a courtesy call from our elder, mentor, and Former VP His Excellency Edward Ssekandi in my office. I always value his wise counsel and appreciate his confidence in our Leadership,” she said.

Ssekandi served as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament before he was appointed Vice President, a position he held for 10 years.

Related