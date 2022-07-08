Clerics have asked the government to conduct medical camps in the different regions around the country as a way of bringing medical services closer to the people.

The call has been made by clerics at St Peter’s Church in Kisaa Parish Church while opening a two day medical camp where people will receive free checkups and treatment for different diseases.

Rev Aloni Mulondo Kyamaggwa, the Parish priest of Kisaasi at St Peters said many people have diseases but accessing the health facilities for proper health care is a big challenge.

He says even the financial factor is serious since it has made many people fail to get specialized treatment. Rev Kyamaggwa explains that if government can put up medical camps in regions periodically, it can help the people who cannot afford this treatment.

In this camp, different people have been given treatment and several checkups such as taking their blood pressure, muscle checkups among others.

“As we promote spiritual growth, we also endeavor to contribute to primary health care in our community so that we can have a healthy, informed and a productive congregation and community at large,” he said.

Various health service providers have been invited to participate in this camp under the theme: “Care and support for the community”.

Over six hundred people are expected to seek services that will be available in the camp. Health services to be offered will be for the benefit of all and will include; screening cancer of the breast, cervix, prostate, hepatitis B, sickle cell, tuberculosis, diabetes and hypertension, eye care, HIV testing, safe male circumcision, and family planning.

“We have received partners to support other services but we are yet to identify a partner to support cancer screening services and yet it is a silent killer disease if not detected and treated in its early stages,” he added.

The implementing partners include; Uganda Protestant Medical Bureau, Infectious Disease Institute, Kisaasi COU Health Center III, Palliative Care Association of Uganda, Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) Nakasero Blood Bank, Center for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD), Entebbe Health Run Fitness Club (HRFC), Making a Difference in Uganda, National TB/ Leprosy Program/ MOH, Equity Bank Uganda, Rotary Club of Kulambiro, Brac Uganda, Lweza Community Health Program and FHI 360.

According to Rev Kyamaggwa, through health camps, services will be brought nearer to the people, various services will be available and easily accessible and people will get the opportunity to easily check their health conditions. Those with ailments that need further management will be referred to appropriate health facilities.

