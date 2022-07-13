KAMPALA — MultiChoice has added, Church of Uganda Family Television, an influencer channel for Christian Culture and Values to its much sought-after Digital Satellite Television (DStv).

The channel was first premiered on Tuesday July 12 and will henceforth render its service on DSTV channel 375 to DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, Access compact among other MultiChoice packages.

Ms. Lois Aber Kwikiriza, MultiChoice Uganda’s Head of Marketing recognized the importance of adding such channels to their list of available channels for the customers.

“As part of MultiChoice Uganda’s ongoing efforts to enhance our customers’ television viewing experience and delight them with content that resonates with them, we are proud to announce that Church of Uganda Family Television is now live on the DStv platform,” she said.

Amos Mwesigye, the Managing Director Church of Uganda Family Television expressed excitement with partnership with Multichoice, saying this will give the station a wider coverage.

He said the station will render its service on DSTV channel 375 to DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, Access compact among other MultiChoice packages.

He said the station will continue to run under two clear objectives including Spiritual Nourishment and the much sought-after Social Economic Development in the people of God.

Mwesigye told reporters that the station has built a robust base and capacity to generate impactful local content, which he believes will spur social economic transformation and the good news of the Kingdom in families.

“Almost 90% of our programming is local content,” he said.

“We are increasingly able to see our selves support the mission of preaching the good news but also doing social economic development in terms of the actual programmes that we are running,” he added.

Although the station targets the family, Mwesigye said other programmes range from

education, health, income generation and politics.

Presiding over the launch, Rev. Canon Geoffrey Byarugaba, the Head of the Province of Church of Uganda who represented Archbishop Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu reiterated the church’s promise to deliver the good news to the People of God through the Family TV.

He said the station will broadcast wholesome family content with high moral and ethical values that appeals to children, the youth and the family.

Family TV is already on digital terrestrial television platforms including GOtv, StarTimes Uganda and Free to Air.

