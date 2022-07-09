KAMPALA – Last month, social media was a wash of sexual acts video of students on a school bus. It was later established that they were Lubiri High School students returning from a field trip in Jinja.

Fred Enanga, Police spokesperson says that they immediately instituted inquiries into acts of indecent practice.

In a Friday statement, Enanga noted that two teachers namely, Mr. Joseph Nsubuga and Ms. Lydia Nabakka, are being charged with Neglect to Prevent a Felony, C/S 389 of the Penal Code.

“All teachers charged with the duty of superintending students in school must exercise reasonable supervision over them and the attendant circumstances. In this instance, instead of warning the students, they left them to behave in an egregious and unsafe manner.”

He added, “Following legal guidance from the DPP, it was established that there was a lack of enough supervision by the teachers during the field trip. As a result, we are recommending to the school management, the immediate suspension of students who participated in the indecent behavior and those who recorded and posted the videos on social media,” he said, adding that “This will act as a lesson to other students in school, to behave in a more responsible manner.”

Police recommended that upon their return to school, students should be counseled by probation officers in charge of the area, on appropriate behavior and how to refocus their attention on learning.

According to Enanga, the bus carried 73 students, which was more than the sitting capacity of 67 students.

“Although the driver did not solicit the number of students, which is excusable, it was not appropriate for the school to assign only two teachers, who failed to properly supervise the bus activities.”

