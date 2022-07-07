MENGO — Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi will celebrate his 29th coronation anniversary this month, at Bulange in Mengo.

The much sought-after 29th celebration in Buganda Kingdom, the largest of the traditional kingdoms in present-day East Africa, consisting of Buganda’s Central Region, including the Ugandan capital Kampala will be will be held on 31st July, 2022.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, The Katikiro of Buganda Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga announced the 29th coronation of the Kabaka that is due on 31st July 2022, which will run under the theme, Men leading the fight against HIV/AIDs in the island community, and we continue to acknowledge the steadfast support that Airtel Uganda and other partners have always rendered to the kingdom,” Mayiga said.

Speaking on behalf of the, Airtel Uganda Managing Director, manoj murali, Ali Balunywa, the Sales and Distribution Director at Airtel Uganda said, “We take pride in the longstanding relationship and the confidence that the Kingdom has continued to bestow in us as we jointly champion impactful initiatives like the recently concluded successful 2022 Kabaka Birthday Run, the ongoing Masaza Cup, among many other engagements that have been implemented from time to time.”

He added, “We pledge our continued unwavering support to the Kingdom, and we will extend financial support towards the coronation preparations so that all the planned activities are smoothly executed.”

Airtel Uganda has overtime heavily invested in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives purposed towards social-economic growth within Buganda and other regions across the country.

The 29th coronation anniversary celebrates the enthronement of the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II since 1st July 1993.

It is a key calendar event within the Kingdom which showcases the milestones, culture and traditions that have been preserved by the Kingdom since its re-establishment in 1993.

The coronation ceremony was repeated on July 31, 1993, 27 years after the kingdom had been abolished by former president and Uganda People’s Congress frontman Milton Obote who has been described the kingdom as a disgrace.

The restoration of a traditional leader called for celebration. As such, a lot of preparation went into what culminated in the coronation of Kabaka Mutebi.

Related