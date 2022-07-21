KAMPALA – President Museveni has appointed the Chairman-General of the Democratic Party, Norbert Mao Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

The development was announced by the President who is in Arusha, Tanzania for the Heads of State meeting on the progress of the EAC common market protocol and the EAC ordinary summit respectively.

“By virtue of the authority conferred on the President by Articles 113(1) and 114 (1) of the 1995 constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby appoint persons below as Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State,” said Museveni on Twitter.

This comes a day after the two signed an agreement to work together at the State House.

On Wednesday, Mao, the president of Democratic Party, Uganda’s oldest political party, signed a working cooperation agreement with President Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) party at State House, Entebbe.

Accordingly, Museveni, also the National Chairman of NRM, signed on behalf of the party, while DP President General, Nobert Mao, signed on behalf of DP. NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong and that of DP, Dr. Gerald Siranda, also witnessed the signing.

President Museveni, after the signing, congratulated Mao upon agreeing to work on steering DP to work with the NRM.

“I met with Democratic Party President Norbert Mao at State House Entebbe. We signed a cooperation agreement between the NRM and the DP. I salute the DP leadership for this gesture of mature, foresighted and constructive politics.”

On his part, Mao told President Museveni that he now has the historical opportunity to gather party members scattered all over Uganda.

