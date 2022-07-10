LUWEERO —The Police at Sinalya Village, Kalule along Kampala- Gulu Highway in Luweero District registered a fatal accident that claimed nine people leaving five injured.

According to the Traffic and Road Safety Spokesperson ASP Faridah Nampiima, the accident happened at around 10:00pm on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

“It is alleged that a speeding motor vehicle reg number UBD 850J Toyota Hiace that was moving from Kampala to Gulu side and while slopping to Sinalya valley burst its rear tyre, lost control and overturned several times before colliding with an oncoming motor vehicle reg no UAH 316P Isuzu which also overturned after the collision,” she explained in a statement.

Nampiima noted that eight (8) unidentified passengers (7 female adults and 1 male) in the Toyota Hiace died on spot while another unidentified female passenger died on the way to Mulago Hospital.

According to a 2021 annual police report, there was a 42% increase in the number of road accidents from 12,249 in 2020 to 17,443 in 2021.

During the period under review, 3,757 crashes were fatal, and 4,616 were minor. There were 18,305 casualties from crashes in 2021, a reduction of

11%.

Persons killed reduced by 6%, persons seriously injured reduced by 13% and those that sustained minor injuries reduced by 17%

