KAMPALA- Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has said by its end, the 11th Parliament shall have a legacy as one of the post-independence most efficient, effective, responsive and pro-people.

She made the remarks while opening the first training of MPs on June 15,2022 that is slated to end on June 17,2022 at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

According to Among, by the end of the workshop, they should have MPs who can articulate issues both nationally and internationally.

“Our perfromance in the first session was very remarkable. However, there is always room for improvement, especially after continous capacity building. We have always talked abouta people-centered Parliament. We must walk the talk and we must achieve it,”she said.

She advised Mps that understanding and appreciating the Parliamentary Procedures will help them define how they effectively meet and deliberate decisions in a fair way, and make very good use of their time and expertise.

“I implore you to work together in unity, irrespective of political parties, gender, religion and ethnic groups. This should be a uniting Parliament that is aimed at ensuring that they deliver what is expected of them,” she said.

“As role models in the society, we really must work as role models in everything that we do. A Member of Parliament must be honorable at all times. So many people out there are watching how we behave and legislate,” she added.

Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige said the training of MPs will put emphasis on roles of MPs and principles that underpin the role of Parliament as an institution.

Former Attorney General, Hon. Fred Ruhindi asked MPs to stop delaying legislation. Referring to the recently amended Succession Act, he said it’s delayed enactment caused the courts to declare some sections unconstitutional. “If you don’t legislate, the courts will do it.”

He also urged the MPs to legislate with a focus on universal services since the ultimate role of MPs is to ensure effective service delivery.

Former woman MP Serere, Hon. Alice Alaso tipped MPs of 11th Parliament on Committe work, saying that committees are the best entry points for specific matters of interest in constituencies.

“I urge you to use committees to learn and perfect their debating skills,” she advised

