Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Emillian Kayima has praised Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda for being a responsible corporate citizen, following the company’s donation of 71 beds and 67 mattresses to Uganda Police Force regional offices in Mukono.

As a kind gesture, the Uganda Police also donated 30 beds and 30 mattresses from their donation to a Child Care Centre in Nakisunga-Mukono District known as Heart of a Child.

“The Uganda Police Force fraternity is impressed and very grateful to Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda for this gesture of love and compassion. Thanks to the donation received today, we are also able to share with Heart of a Child, who are playing a major role in our community and taking care of children who would otherwise be helpless. The compassionate act of supporting those in need promotes peace and is a vivid expression of community involvement and awareness. This touches hearts and souls beyond the direct beneficiaries. It speaks volumes about Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda, and the entire management team at the company,” he noted.

Kayima also applauded the company for being an active development partner in driving community centered values and delivered the Uganda Police’s pledge to continue to serve Uganda with a sense of duty and responsibility.

“May the spirit of dedicated service, love and respect continue to shine over a wider spectrum of citizens, who in turn will gaze in admiration at the service of their sons and daughters in uniform,” he concluded.

Kirunda Magoola, the Public Affairs and Communication Director at Coca-Cola Beverages Africa reiterated the company’s commitment to “embedding our company’s ethos to refreshing Uganda every day, making our country a better place by helping to care for the people and communities we depend on to succeed.”

“We are in the business of people. Therefore when, ‘our people’; employees, partners, suppliers, and community thrive, we also prosper as a business. We are always looking for ways to add value and promote inclusive development,” he noted, adding that “……One way we support communities is by empowering women and youth. Across local communities in our territories, we give back every year to help make them sustainable and more prosperous,” he concluded.

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda has a long history of championing inclusive development across the communities in which it operates and across the country. Last month, the company donated 60 mattresses and 60 beds to St Charles Lwanga, a day care and rehabilitation center for children with severe cerebral palsy in Mukono.

Related