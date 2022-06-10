MOGADISHU — Somalia’s newly elected President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was inaugurated Thursday as the country’s tenth leader amid tight security in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The ceremony was graced by leaders from Ethiopia, Egypt, Djibouti, and Kenya, as well as representatives from more than 20 countries. In his speech, Mohamud promised to stabilize Somalia which has been facing terror threats and spearhead efforts to bring peace and cohesion to the country.

The 66-year-old Mohamud, who was elected on May 15, pledged to deal vigorously with corruption, tackle the severe drought which is ravaging the country, and reduce poverty across the country.

He appealed to the international community to help Somalia overcome the current drought, the worst in at least 40 years, that has forced more than half a million people to abandon their homes in search of food and water in the last four months.

The president also said his government will promote global peace, remain neutral in global affairs, and cooperate with countries that do not violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Somalia.

“Somalia is ready to have a relationship with any country. However, the country must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia,” he said.

Mohamud, who served as Somalia’s president between 2012 and 2017, promised to prioritize reconciliation and strengthening of institutions to give hope to the citizens. The Somali leader said he would initiate appropriate reforms to promote trade and economic cooperation, noting that Somali people are known for their entrepreneurial creativity.

“The Somalian people are known to be very good at trade, having large businesses in many countries in Africa, the Middle East, and the West that play a major role in the economic development of those countries,” he said.

Immediate former President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, also known as Farmajo, congratulated Mohamud on his inauguration and assured him of his unwavering support as the new president embarks on his four-year term.

“We celebrate your success and commit to offering you our strongest support to deliver your vision. We are truly proud of ourselves for our longstanding tradition of democracy as this day signifies victory for our nation,” Farmajo said.

The African leaders present lauded the peaceful transfer of power in Somalia and promised to further bilateral relations between their countries and Somalia.

