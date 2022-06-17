MOROTO – Police is the final process of changing uniform for the Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU).

The unit which is directly charged with the responsibility of mitigating cattle thefts and is mostly operating in Karamoja and the neighbouring Districts is changing its uniform for easy identification and to suit the environment its forces are operating in.

Longole Mike, acting police spokesperson, Mt Moroto says the change in uniform will take effect from next week.

“The uniform formerly used by the ASTU will now only be used by Police personnel attached to the Field Force unit, FFU.”

“This is to encourage members of the public not to be alarmed when they notice the change,” he added.

Related