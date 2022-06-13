This followed a successful training exercise of data collectors at district level conducted by Uganda Bureau of Statistics and Ministry of ICT& National Guidance.

The enthusiastic data collectors have embarked on data collection exercise and have committed to make their contribution to the country by collecting correct information.

This will enhance generation of reliable statistics required for the effective implementation and monitoring the PDM.

“We have started collecting data in Wabinyonyi Sub-country and this week we hope to spread our teams to other sub-counties and town councils particularly Nakasongola Town Council, Kakooge Sub-country, Kakooge Town Council, and Katugo Town Council”, said Rose Namayega, the Statistician at Nakasongola district.

She said that so far, the exercise has been successful and the respondents are cooperative. She remains optimistic that the whole activity will be fruitful and can be concluded within the timelines.

The Head of PDM Baseline Data Collection- Field Operations at UBOS Hillary Muhanguzi noted that, as the Bureau, they are ready to ensure that the whole country can start and conclude data collection at the earliest time possible. He noted that they will continue to support field teams deployed across the country with the necessary statistical guidelines, manuals, applications and any other related support to guarantee that data collection agenda can be achieved as indeed planned.

He said that there were some delays experienced at Local Government level because of differences in some of administrative files and others could not finish the trainings in time.

Godfrey Nabongo the National Coordinator of PDM data collection at the Bureau, on behalf of the UBOS Executive Director, appreciated the Resident District Commissioners and Resident City Commissioners who have created awareness about PDM and particularly those who have already been part of data collection mobilization.

He further implored the rest to join efforts in mobilizing all households to make sure they do not miss to be registered in the ongoing data collection exercise.

This exercise kicked off on 28th May 2022, with Training of Trainers at National level, and then the subsequent training of selected district officials on 30th May 2022 in all the 15 Statistical sub-regions which included Kigezi, Teso , Rwenzori, Ankole, Bunyoro, West Nile, Buganda North, Buganda South, Kampala, Busoga, Acholi, Lango, Bukedi, Elgon and Karamoja.

Thereafter, district training of data collectors started on 6th June 2022. Nakasongola is among the first districts to kick start the data collection activities on time.

Accordingly, the Parish Development Model will trigger planned development activities among the different communities and will be executed in parishes as the lowest level unit for extending services to the population.

The data shall be collected from all households in the country by Parish Chiefs supported by other qualified staff appointed by the respective Local Governments. All information collected will be treated with utmost confidentiality.

The PDM goal is to transform households still in subsistence to the money economy.

