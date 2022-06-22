KAMPALA — The National Unity Platform (NUP) Secretary General Davis Lewis Rubongoya has June 22,2022 been arrested together with his driver Gordon Agaba.

Rubongoya who is currently detained at Nateete Police Station announced through his social media platforms.

“Today morning while driving via wandegeya with my driver Agaba Gordon, a traffic officer stopped us and claimed that my car is wanted on allegations of having committed a crime during the recently concluded by-election in Omoro,” he posted.

He noted that they were briefly arrested at Wandegeya Police station and later he was released and proceeded to attend Hon Ssegirinya & Sewanyana’s court.

“However Gordon was later driven to Natete Police Station.After court I passed by Natete Police Station to follow up and I’ve also been re-arrested,” reads the post in part.

The election that was held last month was described as peaceful by the Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama.

However, Mathias Mpuuga, the Leader of Opposition said that the elections were marred with irregularities, intimidation, and arrest of their agents and supporters.

Police is yet to confirm the alleged crimes committed by Rubongoya in the Omoro by election.

