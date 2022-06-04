The State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SH-ACU) has launched a probe into the circumstances under which the Chief administrative Officer (CAO) for Ntoroko District has been reportedly illegally recruiting and appointing civil servants.

According to preliminary investigations by the Unit, Mr Anslem Kyaligonza, illegally recruited over 500 civil servants in excess of the staff ceiling and wage bill without the approval of the District and Public Service Commission.

The investigations also indicate that the CAO, using his office issued appointment letters bearing forged minutes of the District Service Commission and added them to the district payroll.

Some of the illegally recruited staff were also paid salaries beyond the scales indicated in their forged appointments.

The head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Brig Isoke Henry, said the actions of the CAO have resulted into over staffing in the different departments in Ntoroko District and a salary shortfall which has caused several staff miss payment for six months.

Brig Isoke that the Ntoroko investigation began last month, later the suspect abandoned the office after learning of it.

“The state house anti-corruption unit liaised with the Uganda Police Fore, using intelligence. The suspect was tracked and arrested from his hide out within the district,” he said.

The suspect is currently detained at Jinja Road Police Station on holding charge of abuse of office as investigations into the matter continue.

