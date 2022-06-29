KAMPALA – The IG on Tuesday arrested and charged a Ministry of East African Affairs official with embezzlement of Shs550million.

Mr. Kirya Faisal (40), the Senior Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of East African Community Affairs was charged at the anti-corruption Court with the alleged embezzlement of public funds.

H.W Sarah Namusobya presided over the matter.

It is said that during the Financial Year 2014/2015, while performing his duties with the Ministry of Local Government in the same capacity, the accused official abused his office and diverted UGX 528,303,012 to pay for various activities unrelated to those for which they were intended.

The money was meant for executing various activities in the country under the Ministry of Local Government but was misused by the accused; an arbitrary act prejudicial to the interests of his employer.

Mr. Kirya denied the charges and was granted a cash bail of UGX 20 million and his sureties bonded UGX 200 million, not cash. The court adjourned to 29th July 2022 for mention of the case.

