KAMPALA – Uganda every 9th of June commemorates Heroes’ Day in respect for those who lost their lives in the Ugandan Bush War (1981 – 1986).

This year’s celebration held at Kololo Ceremonial grounds has been graced by President Yoweri Museveni represented by Uganda’s Premier Robinah Nabbanja.

Delivering President’s speech, she congratulated Ugandans for reaching this Heroes Day Celebrations.

She said that by the time NRM captured power in 1986, Uganda had been thrown in turmoil by bankrupt leaders.

“Uganda endured quack leaders from 1962 to 1986. As a result, we ended up with a weak state. It wasn’t easy to build an army etc.”

“We must prioritize the creation of jobs and wealth for households,” she added.

Nabbanja said that it is because of the determination of the NRM government to fight poverty that “we have now embarked on the Parish Development Model, a game-changer.”

