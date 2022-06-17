KAMPALA – Speaking at the Kampala International University (KIU) 25th graduation ceremony on Saturday, Prof. Mondo Kagonyera, Former Chancellor, Makerere University appealed to the President, and the Government of Uganda to resolve the issue of work permits for foreign staff so as to fill human resources gaps in STEM disciplines (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Prof. Kagonyera noted that however much KIU attracts quality highly trained and experienced staff from all over the World, the most critical is the issue of work permits for foreign staff.

“It is our appeal that this matter be given consideration so that institutions such as KIU are given special consideration in work permit waivers and or reduced to the best minimum in order to allow for a smooth flow of the badly needed foreign staff intended for capacity building of local staff, after a period of service of the foreign staff,” he said, adding that his view is that intellectuals should be citizens of the whole world.

“You may be aware that migrants contributed tremendously to the development of the USA,” he added, emphasizing the likes of Albert Einstein, Enrico Farmi and Openheimer.

Prof. Kagonyera also rallied government to fund some of the services offered by the KIU Teaching Hospital.

“The hospital serves a wide range of the population of greater Bushenyi, Mbarara and the Rwenzori regions. I appeal to the government to consider funding KIU Teaching Hospital since it serves as the Regional referral hospital in the areas stated…” he added.

KIU was on Saturday, June 11, 2022, celebrating the first physical graduation ceremony since the two-year-long COVID-19-induced lockdown. This 25th physical graduation ceremony comes after three virtual graduation ceremonies held during lockdown.

KIU is one of the very few Universities that stood the Covid-19 challenges, and quickly adapted to the Open Distance and e-learning system. The university passed out about 2394, with the Main Campus contributing 52% and the Western Campus contributing 48%. Out of all the graduands, 43% were female and 57% male, with 19 students graduating with first class degrees.

The university Vice-Chancellor Dr. Mouhamad Mpezamihigo said KIU’s success story over the years has seen the university raise above heights, attaining the 2nd best overall, and the leading Private University in Uganda.

