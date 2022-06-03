KAMPALA – In a meeting held at the Ministry of Lands on June, 2nd 2022, it was resolved that a final symposium be convened on Tuesday, June, 14th 2022 after which all parties and the ministry shall proceed with a joint boundary opening survey to finally resolve the matter.

This, therefore, pours water on Buganda Land Board’s reports spreading that: “the ministry concluded that Kigo land belongs to BLB” undermining all the fundamental values of Buganda as Kingdom, Uganda’s legal structure as a country and the integrity of the Kabaka.

“This is a technical issue that requires technical approach and procedure, not cheap politics and propaganda to unlawfully, fraudulently, disrespectfully and deceptively steal land from ordinary Ugandans and Kabaka’s subjects.”

Recently, businessman Hamis Kiggundu alias Ham through his company Kiham Enterprises Uganda Limited confirmed with documents the ownership of Kyadondo Block 273 Plots 23974, 23975, 23976, & 23977, land at Kigo, totaling 37.767 Hectares/93.322 Acres which the Buganda Kingdom claims is theirs.

Ham co-owns the real estate company with his uncle Edward Nakibinge Kaggwa (Ham owns 99 percent shares whereas Nakibinge owns 1 percent).

The said land is situated between Serena-Kigo and Mirembe Villas land, off Munyonyo Spur Road, and extends inwards sharing common boundaries with Serena-Kigo, Mirembe Villas and the Lake.

The land has a usable acreage of 78.086 Acres whereas 15.236 Acres incorporate access roads.

The said land is a Freehold land granted by Wakiso District Land Board and the Freehold Land Titles were issued in November 2019 by Wakiso District Land Office.

