KAMPALA – Mr. Moses Nkonge Kibalama and his team have opened what they called National Unity Platform (NUP) headquarters in Kabowa, Kampala.

The office is totally parallel to the known one led by Robert Kyagulanyi – Bobi Wine in Kamokya.

Mr. Kibalama is one of the founders of NUP, formerly the National Unity, Reconciliation and Development Party (NURP), a social-liberal and progressive political party in Uganda before he handed over the leadership to Mr. Wine.

Mr. Wine took over the leadership on 14 July 2020 and was declared the party flag-bearer in the upcoming January 2021 Ugandan presidential elections.

The two leaderships have since have disagreements over the political party for some reasons.

While launching their new political home on Tuesday, Mr. Paul Ssimbwa who claimed to be the faction’s secretary-general said the delegates sat and everything was resolved according to the party constitution.

“I want you to get this thing right and clearly. What you must understand is that NUP has a constitution which we followed when we held a delegate conference and resolved to change the leadership of the party. We resolved to change the headquarters of the party,” he said.

He said NUP leadership headed by Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine should accept the changes in good faith.

“There is a challenge and I want you to remember very well that NUP metamorphosed from NURP and it is not true that Mr. Kyagulanyi changed the name of the party. He only became a flag bearer within the time,” he told The Nile Post during a phone interview.

He explained that in the party constitution it is clearly stated that delegate conferences shall be held every two years and that is what happened and they should not be misinterpreted.

“It is very unhealthy for people to come in leadership in the party they found there and they want to run it the way they want. It is us who ushered them to the party. I was the secretary general when they came,” he said.

NUP secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya said had nothing to comment about the matter

“I won’t talk about them. I know what they are up to, so I won’t talk about them,” he said.

