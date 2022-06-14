The Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija has cautioned Ugandan scientists and health workers to provide better services as government has fulfilled its commitment to enhancing your pay.

“The salaries of medical workers, scientists and science teachers have been enhanced by Shs495 billion. In addition to incentivizing scientists, this will also help to improve functionality of education and health facilities by addressing absenteeism and low morale of personnel,” he adds.

The Minister made the remarks in his concluding remarks after reading the National Budget FY 2022/23 at Kololo Independence Grounds.

He said that the industry sector is expected to grow by 5.4% up from 3.5% growth last FY, largely on account of recovery in manufacturing and construction activities. The industry sector is projected to contribute 26.8% to our GDP.

The services sector is expected to grow by 3.8% up from 2.8% growth last FY. This is on account of continued recovery in wholesale and retail trade, education and tourism services; coupled with growth in real estate activities and ICT.

The agriculture sector is expected to grow by 4.3%, largely as a result of growth in food and cash crop production, livestock as well as recovery in fishing. This is the same rate at which the agriculture sector grew last year.

The budget presents a set of strategic choices and government’s commitment to stimulate economic recovery, enhance productivity and competitiveness of enterprises and most importantly wealth creation and jobs for the ordinary Ugandans.

As at the end of December 2021, Uganda’s total public debt stock stood at Shs73.5 trillion of which external debt amounted to Shs45.72 trillion and domestic debt amounted to Shs27.8 trillion…

The rise in the debt stock was mainly on account of the need to support the economy and preserve the welfare of households as result of Covid 19 and other external and domestic shocks. Debt was also used to finance the shortfalls in domestic revenue.

He emphasized that no new taxes will be introduced in financial year 2022/23. Uganda will achieve revenue targets by improving the efficiency in tax collection and enhancing compliance to tax laws.

“We shall also embark on de-congesting the Immigration Office in Kampala by establishing centers in the Kampala Capital City Divisions, commencing with Nakawa Division. National electricity access today stands at 57 per cent of which, 19 per cent is on the main national grid and 38 per cent is off-grid including solar power,” said Kasaija.

The rehabilitation has commenced of the 160Km of Tororo-Gulu metre gauge railway and the 265Km of Tororo-Namanve Railway line section. The procurement of locomotives is on-going.

Tourism was severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The good news is that the sector is recovering fast.

There was increased declaration of income, assets and liabilities by leaders from 25,000 to over 400,000 in 2021.

