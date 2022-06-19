KAMPALA – After a successful national celebration of the Uganda Martyrs Day at Namugongo for 2022 animated by the Fort Portal Diocese, the Catholic Bishops mandated Tororo Ecclesiastical Province to select the diocese to animate the next celebration in 2023, which in turn the bishops from the said Province met and nominated Jinja Diocese.

This was during the 5-day-long meeting held after the celebration of the national Uganda Martyrs Day, June 6, 2022, engaging the Catholic Bishops of Uganda, one Diocesan Administrator and two Vicars General representing their Bishops, gathered at St. Augustine Institute (SAI), Nsambya from June 6th – 11th, 2022. The meeting was opened by the Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda, Archbishop Luigi Bianco.

During the meeting the Bishops shared the status of the Catholic Church in Uganda and its institutions which were established for evangelization. These institutions include the Catholic Secretariat with its departments as well as Centenary Bank and Cente Group, Uganda Catholic Management and Training Centre (UCMTI), Uganda Martyrs University (UMU), Interservice and J.W. Interservices Ltd, Pax Insurance Ltd and Priests Medical Scheme. The Bishops also received reports from institutions affiliated to the Catholic Church in Uganda such as AMECEA, SECAM, Bible Society of Uganda, Joint Medical Stores and ECLOF Uganda Limited.

Accordingly, the main concern of the Bishops was evangelization through education, medical, social and economic development. The progress of the institutions, challenges and future plans were noted.

The Bishops were provided with the opportunity to share their concerns for the economy, industrialization, youth unemployment, refugees and migrants, climate change and its effects in light of the encyclical Laudato si as well as instability and insecurity in some parts of the country. They called for recognition of the dignity of the human person in accordance with the National Constitution, human rights and the teaching of the Church.

They encouraged the citizens of Uganda to work in unity and harmony as brothers and sisters in one and undivided nation. They deplored the widespread poverty, the soaring of prices and high cost of living. All challenges notwithstanding, the Bishops encouraged Government in its strategic planning for the betterment of the human condition and life.

The following events were also communicated namely; St. Mary’s National Seminary, Ggaba will celebrate its Golden Jubilee on the 12th November 2022. Fr. Dr. Giuseppe Ambrosoli will be beatified at Kalongo, Gulu Archdiocese on 20th November 2022.

As the Bishops concluded the Plenary meeting, they agreed to focus their attention on preparations for the Synod of Bishops scheduled to take place in Rome in October 2023.

They promised to pray for the welfare and security of all Ugandans inspired by the Gospel teaching, summarized by the principle of ‘love of neighbour’.

