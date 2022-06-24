Hariss International Limited, popularly known as RIHAM, in partnership with Rotary Club Kasangati, has officially commissioned a two-classroom block at Grace Junior School -Gonve.

This is part of a UGX 200Million project where Hariss International Limited joined hands with Rotary club Kasangati in 2015 to build classroom blocks in Makukuba Sub-county in the Mukono district.

This is the second successful project under the “ADOPT A VILLAGE” initiative, which focuses on positively changing children’s lives by improving their education.

The facility, located in a village where children had to move over 5 to 10 kilometres to access a school, will help improve the literacy rates of the community.

Under the same initiative, Hariss International Limited will be launching a ONE-PAIR OF SHOES PER CHILD PROJECT and will be handing over 150 pairs of Shoes to the Pupils of Shared love Junior School -Makukuba.

This aims to ensure that the children’s feet are protected from adverse weather conditions on their way to school.

“It is evidently necessary for us to support communities in need as we are a direct result of the communities we support,” said the Chief Financial Officer-(CFO), Hariss International Limited, Mr Mahdi Mshaimesh.

He added, “we will remain committed to our plan of community transformation not just with the distribution of our quality products but also with job creation, education and overall community welfare”.

Hariss International is the producer of Krystal Water, SkyView Soda, assorted biscuits, and sweets.

Related

Continue Reading