KAMPALA – Police at Kira Road are investigating the cause of an accident at Kiwatule along Northern Bypass involving Motorvehicle registration KBZ 539Z Mercedes Benz trailer and Motorvehicle reg UBD 965E Toyota land cruiser TX which claimed one on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as former Member of Parliament for Kazo, Gordon Bafaki. Bafaki, 48 represented Kazo until last year when he lost to Dan Kimosho during the January, 14 polls.

ASP Faridah Nampiima, PRO, Traffic and Road Safety confirmed the accident revealing that it happened at around 0120hrs.

Bafaki was driving Motorvehicle registration UBD 965E.

The body has taken to Mulago City Mortuary.

“It is alleged that the driver of the Motorvehicle reg UBD 965E knocked the rear body of the moving trailer,” said Nampiima in a statement.

“The driver of the Trailer identified as Kahagi John Kinuthia is in police custody to help in investigations,” she added.

