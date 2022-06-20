KAMPALA — The Ethiopian Embassy in Uganda marked Africa Day 2022 celebration in a high profile party at the ambassadorial residence on June 17, 2022.

The day that is observed annually on May 25 to commemorate the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) created on May 25 1963 attracted a number of dignitaries from the Uganda government and the various embassies in Uganda.

In her welcoming remarks, Ethiopian ambassador to Uganda H.E. Alemtsehay Meseret shared a wide range of matters ranging from the historical paths of the then OAU and its successor African Union, the state of Affairs of Africa in general, and Ethiopia in particular.

She underscored that the establishment of the OAU was a new Chapter in African History in laying a solid foundation to bring African countries together to fulfil the aspirations of African peoples.

She explained that it marked a major psychological breakthrough for Africans to unite and work towards total liberation and decolonization.

On Ethiopian contribution, the ambassador noted that History vividly shows that Ethiopia stood tall by reconciling the then two ideological blocks and contributed immensely for the formation of OAU through the wise leadership of the late Emperor Haile Selassie who was the first chair of the Organization.

H.E Meseret explained that Ethiopia, other than being the headquarter of the Organization, extended meaningful support to the young revolutionaries and freedom fighters such as Nelson Mandela and Oliver Reginald Tambo in the fight against apartheid and liberation movements in the continent.

On the state of Affairs of Ethiopia, the Ambassador revealed that Ethiopia has undergone a series of reforms in socio-economic, political and security sectors per the demands of the people.

These reforms are in tandem with defending the sovereignty of the country from the TPLF imposed conflict and its belligerence as well as the Covid 19 pandemic. The Ambassador noted that the Ethiopian government’s commitments to solve the conflict peacefully by supporting the AU-led peace initiatives headed by H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo.

The ambassador reaffirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to African causes, which remain constant and called on Africans to address the challenges, which do not reflect the big stature and potentials of the continent.

She lauded Uganda for propagating and promoting Pan-African ideals and for its commitment in enhancing the African Union as well as for sharing common positions in regional and multilateral forums.

John Mulimba, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (Regional Affairs) who was the chief guest, speaking in line with the day’s theme of nutrition, welcomed the efforts by the African Union in addressing malnutrition and food insecurity challenges in Africa through building resilience in food security and strengthening the agro-food system.

He reiterated Uganda’s commitment to continue working with African Union and other regional bodies, member states and development partners to promote regional integration at insuring food security on the continent.

The event was concluded by tasting of the diverse Ethiopian Cuisines, the Ethiopian coffee ceremony and a raffle of two free air-tickets sponsored by Ethiopian Airlines and live musical shows.

Since the Africa Day 2022 focuses on celebrating Africa’s indigenous food, with a theme of nutrition, invited guests tasted Ethiopian diverse cuisines for their uniqueness, diversity and nutritional values.

Among the guests of the evening were high ranking government officials of Uganda such as Rt. Hon. Amama Mbabazi, the former-prime Minister of Uganda and special envoy to the Great Lakes region, Ethiopia and South Sudan, Diplomatic Corporations, business communities, and representatives from the Ethiopian community in Uganda.

