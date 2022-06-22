KAMPALA — The Electoral Commission poured very cold water on Mr. Moses Nkonge Kibalama — reminding him and and his right-handman Paul Simbwa Kagombe on how they longtime resigned as leaders in the National Unity Platform and prior to their resignation, they chaired a meeting that ushered in new national executive committee leaders.

“You will recall that in the final submissions you made to the Electoral Commission on 21st July, 2020, you and Mr. Ssimbwa Paul Kagombe resigned as Party Leaders and both of you signed as out-going leaders,” the Electoral Commission wrote.

It added: “Prior to your resignation, you did chair a meeting that conducted elections of office bearers, to whom you handed over respective offices, and the subsequent party meeting held elections of its National Executive Committee”.

The Electoral Commission told Kibalama that its very illegal for him claim to be leaders in the National Unity Platform when they resigned willingly and voluntarily without being forced out

The Electoral Commission listed rightful leaders as Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) as president, with Dr Lina Zedriga, Jolly Mugisha, John Baptist Nambeshe, Mathia Mpuuga as Deputy presidents for northern, Western, eastern and central Uganda respectively.

Mr. Kibalama and group others had unveiled their own NUP headquarters in Lubaga, Kampala and also warned Bobi Wine and all leaders elected on the NUP ticket to report to their office or risk losing their juicy positions.

The statement also indicates David Lewis Rubongoya as the known party’s General Secretary not Paul Kagombe as had been indicated by Moses Kibalama in his purpoted delegates conference held last month.

Related