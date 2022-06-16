KAMPALA —The Electoral Commission has released the programme for purposes of conducting by-elections for Local Government Councils, including Special Interest Groups (SIGs), in electoral areas across the country, where vacancies exist.

A total of fifty-six (56) vacancies for Chairpersons and Councillors, which occurred as a result of deaths and resignations, will be filled in the various Local Government Councils within twenty-six (26) districts across the country.

The by–election programme will commence with an update of the National Voters’ Register from Monday 20th to Friday 24th June, 2022 at update stations in each parish/ward in the above electoral areas.

The Commission has appointed Friday 24th June 2022 as the cut-off date for registration of voters and transfer of voting location in the affected electoral areas. The registration and transfer of voters from one polling station to another within parishes/wards in the above affected electoral areas will not take place after this date.

The Commission will display the Voters’ Register at each polling station in the affected electoral areas from Monday 11th July to Wednesday 20th July 2022. During this display exercise, the Commission will issue Voting Location Slips (VLS) to registered voters, to enable them conveniently locate their respective polling station on polling day.

After the display exercise, the lists of all persons recommended for deletion from the Voters’ Register will also be displayed for a period of six (6) days, that is, from 22nd to 27th July 2022, at the respective Parish/Ward Headquarters within the affected electoral areas.

The nomination of candidates will be conducted for a period of two days, that is, Wednesday 3rd August, 2022 and Thursday 4th August, 2022 at the respective City/District Headquarters.

Candidates’ campaign meetings will be conducted for eleven (11) days, that is, from Saturday 6th August, 2022 till Tuesday 16th August, 2022.

Polling for Councillors representing Special Interest Groups (SIGs) shall take place on Wednesday 17th August, 2022, while the polling for Chairpersons and Councillors shall take place on Thursday 18th August, 2022 at polling stations in the affected electoral areas.

Ends.

Related