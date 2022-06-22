KAMPALA – Courts of Appeal in Kampala has thrown Thembo Mujungu Gideon, the MP for Busongora South Constituency in Kasese District out of Parliament.

Thembo, a member of the ruling party, the National Resistance Movement – NRM won the Former MP, his rival and complainant, Jackson Mbaju Kathika with 7,601 votes.

Court Presided over by three Justices, Eva Luswata, Fredrick Engona and Madrama Christopher ordered the electoral commission to organize by-election within 60 days after evidence showed election Malpractices in 2020 general elections.

Kathika described the ruling as fair that would give second chance to the electorates to participate in democratic elections.

