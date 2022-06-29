KAMPALA – The government has invited the leadership of the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU) to dialogue on issues of the ongoing industrial action protesting unfair pay raise.

On June 15, 2022, arts teachers across the country downed their tools, following the government’s unfair consideration of salary enhancement. The government increased the science teachers salaried in the just read Financial Year 2022/23 by over 300%, leaving their arts counterparts yarning.

The teachers have since refused to show up on duties, threatening to throw the country’s education sector into yet another crisis, a few months after schools came out of two years of a shutdown that kept thousands of learners at home.

Although the government came out and threatened to fire the striking teachers if they had not shown up to their respective schools in the given time, the angry teachers have insisted, saying that no amount of pressure shall divert them unless their demands are met.

On Tuesday 28 June, Catherine Bitarakwate Musingwiire, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Service wrote to the UNATU General Secretary requesting a meeting on the matter.

“Reference is made to the ongoing Industrial Action by Uganda National Teachers’ Union which started on 15th June 2022.”

“This is therefore to invite you and four of your Union Executive Members for a meeting with the Ministry of Public Service on Friday 1st July 2022 at 2:00pm in the Ministry Boardroom. The meeting will focus on issues raised for Industrial Action,” she said.

