Over 25 bishops from the Church of Uganda paid a courtesy visit to the Luzira-based giant pharmaceutical company, CiplaQCIL last week. The visit was a response to Emmanuel Katongole, the CiplaQCIL Executive Chairman’s invite.

The bishops who were led by the archbishop Steven Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu were received by the company’s staff together with the CEO, Ajay Pal who expressed his joy to the church for honouring their invite.

“We are delighted to be hosting Church of Uganda at our premises. As a company we know that the church is a great advocate for health in our communities and that is why we want to contionuosly engage them in each and every process of caring for life,” said Ajay.

During the factory tour, Ajay pointed out the importance of involving a wider population in the spirit of their culture of caring for lives saying that it will enable many stakeholders to directly or indirectly play a part in caring for human life. He also noted that the company is also focusing on availing treatment to patients who suffer from cardiovascular diseases like hypertension, diabetes, gastro and also anti-cancer medicine.

The archbishop commended CiplaQCIL for its role in providing quality and affordable health care.

“We want to thank CiplaQCIL for their effort in providing healthcare to Ugandans and the continent at large and we urge the government and public to continue supporting such companies so that we can continue to have production from our own country,” Mugalu said.

CiplaCQCIL continues to engage different stakeholders in and out of Uganda in various ways so as to involve them in the process of delivering quality and affordable healthcare. This year, the company has hosted a delegate of senior army commanders from Burundi and students from different schools among others.

