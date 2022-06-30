Mr. Wim Vanhelleputte, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Uganda, is set to leave his position as the telecom giant shakes up its operations on the continent.

Wim Vanhelleputte is now heading to West Africa where he has been appointed MTN Group’s Chief Operations Executive, a newly created role, to oversee Liberia, Guinea-Conakry, Guinea-Bissau, and Congo-Brazzaville, effective 1 August 2022.

During his six (6) years of service, Mr. Vanhelleputte successfully delivered the renewal of MTN’s NTO License, the separation of the mobile financial services business from the telco business and the initial public offer and listing of the Company on the Uganda Securities Exchange.

Mr. Vanhelleputte has been promoted to a regional role as Operating Executive for the WECA Markets of Liberia, Guinea-Conakry, Guinea-Bissau, and Congo-Brazzaville within the MTN Group effective August 1, 2022.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Mr. Charles Mbire in a statement said “The Board is grateful to Mr. Vanhelleputte for his outstanding service over the years and contribution to the Company’s growth during that period. We wish him the best in his new role.”

The Board has announced the appointment of Ms. Sylvia Wairimu Mulinge as Chief Executive Officer effective October 1, 2022.

Ms. Mulinge joins MTN from Safaricom Plc where she currently is Chief Consumer Business Officer. In this role, she is responsible for driving the consumer telecoms business, managing the overall brand, and leading the transformation of Safaricom to become a digital lifestyle enabler of consumers’ lives.

Ms. Mulinge joined Safaricom in 2007 and has occupied various senior roles over the years, including Head of Retail, Head of Sales, and Director of Consumer Business.

She is a graduate of the University of Nairobi, Kenya, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree (first-class honours).

“I would like to welcome Sylvia Mulinge to MTN Uganda. I believe that her experience will be beneficial to MTN, particularly given her alignment to our strategic intent of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress. The Board is confident that Ms. Mulinge will continue the work of growing the Company as a leading provider of telecommunications and digital solutions.” Mbire concluded.

In the interim, the current Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Andrew Bugembe, has been appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer effective August 1, 2022, until September 30, 2022.

