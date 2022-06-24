Uganda’s leading beer maker, Nile Breweries Limited has unveiled BEES, a business-to-business (B2B) application that will enable its retailers to browse products, place orders, access deals, arrange deliveries, and tap into business insights in one interface.

Speaking during the lunch of the app on June 23 at NBL Pavilion in Uganda Manufacturer Association grounds, NBL Managing Director David Valencia said the BEES app is intended to connect local traders to the International platforms.

He explained that their purpose is to dream big to create a future with more cheers that drives them to be leaders in innovation in Uganda. Valencia shared that BEES is part of their digital transformation and enables their stockists, resellers, and outlets across Uganda to grow through a convenient order generation platform.

“The B2B app complements the traditional sales model by putting customers at its heart and leveraging technology to turn customer issues into growth opportunities. It will also provide 24-7 convenience and a transparent experience. The app will help us communicate pricing and product availability in the market across the country,” Valencia said.

BEES is created and owned by NBL’s parent company, AB InBev, and is already live in 17 markets. Uganda is the 18th market to launch BEES and the 3rd African country to launch the app; well ahead of other markets in Europe.

Globally, the platform has over 2.7M monthly active users.

According to NBL’s national marketing manager, Molly Horn, through the app, NBL will also offer benefits such as access to its current promotional campaigns and engaging communications to help their customers grow.

“BEES: Helping You Thrive” is available for download in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. If you are selling or would like to sell beer and are not being adequately serviced by Nile Breweries, please call us toll-free at 0800200053. With this app, we address our customer pain points and strive to serve and partner with our customers,” she said.

About BEES app

The app was financed and developed by sister company to NBL called ABinBev and it’s the 7th e-commerce platform in the world. BEES is part of NBL’s journey of digital transformation as a leading innovator. It has over 4million users across the world. It’s in over 17 countries and in Africa it’s in so far 3 countries that: South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

Bees will support growth and help customers thrive by: Making it easy to order to avoid stock outs. Through the app UBL will offer special benefits including: Promotional campaigns, Engaging communications to drive development, Reward program.

The BEES app is for retailers, restaurants, bars but not to sole buyers.

Related