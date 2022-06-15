KAMPALA – Three people have been confirmed dead following head-on collision accident involving two buses along Mbale-Soroti highway in Bukedea district.

It is said that Isuzu bus registration number UAR 293M belonging to Wanagon coaches collided with a Nissan bus registered number UAH 781Z belonging to Gateway bus service.

Traffic Police PRO Faridah Nampiima says the accident happened at around 09:40pm on Tuesday.

“The Gateway bus was travelling from Soroti side, while the Wanagon bus was from Mbale side,” Nampiima said.

“Two male adults died on spot while one female adult died on her way to Kumi orthopaedic centre, 35 victims of which 20 male adults, 10 female adults, four male juveniles, and one female juvenile were rushed to Mbale referral hospital and Kumi orthopaedic centre,” the traffic PRO added.

Preliminary findings indicated that the the Gateway bus driver is responsible for the accident, having tried to overtake in the corner.

“The Gateway bus tried to overtake in the corner but failed to keep his near side hence knocking the on coming bus head on,” Nampiima said.

