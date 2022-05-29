ENTEBBE – The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) canine unit has intercepted and arrested a Yemen national with 26 pieces of Rhino horns weighing 15 kilograms.

Al-Maamari Maged Mutahar Ali was arrested at Entebbe International Airport on Saturday night.

“The rhino horns were concealed in food items to disguise their identity but our highly trained dogs were able to detect them,” said UWA in a statement.

The authority says the suspect has been handed over to aviation police and at the airport for further management of the case.

UWA urged the public to desist from engaging in wildlife crimes.

Over the last 25 years of UWA’s existence, the institution has built capacity to detect and appropriately engage those involved in wildlife crime such as wildlife trafficking among others and ensure they face the law.

“UWA will continue to make Uganda a dangerous place for anyone involved in wildlife trafficking.”

