KAMPALA – The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has on Thursday convened a validation meeting to discuss its Independent Report to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child in Uganda, in fulfillment of its constitutional mandate to monitor Government’s compliance with its treaty and convention obligations.

The independent draft report which was prepared following the regional consultative meetings held between February and April 2022, was enriched by the information obtained from the consultations.

The aim of the regional meetings was to assess progress of implementation of the recommendations on the Convention on the Rights of the Child. The regional meetings and consultancy for the report is being supported by UNICEF.

Some of the key issues highlighted in the draft report include: children in alternative care homes, street children, children involved in the worst forms of child labour, children in need of resettlement and rehabilitation, and refugee children and asylum seekers. Other issues contained in the draft independent report are; children who are victims of trafficking, violence against children and other harmful practices, forced and early child marriages, education for children, children in hard-to-reach areas, health services for children, and emerging human rights concerns.

The report which will guide the UN Committee on the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) as it prepares the issues for the Government of Uganda (GoU) report, will also serve to inform the committee in generating effective concluding observations and recommendations. It is also envisaged that this independent report will guide the Government of Uganda on how best to ensure that the rights of children are protected and promoted.

Related