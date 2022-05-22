Member of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), Crispin Kaheru and Ms. Jashmin Nambi Kasujja the Head of the Hoima UHRC Regional Office together with the staff of the Commission have visited human rights defenders in Buliisa district in response to a petition by the Oil and Gas Human Rights Defenders (ORGHA) against harassment and intimidation by security agencies in Hoima and Buliisa.

The Commissioner and staff also engaged district leaders including the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), District Internal Security Officer (DISO), District Community Development Officer (DCDO) and the District Police Commander (DPC) on the same matter.

The UHRC has implored the district leadership to dialogue with the petitioners to resolve the matters amicably. A date has been fixed for the district leadership to meet the human rights defenders.

The UHRC looks forward to a peaceful resolution of this matter and to a constructive and respectful relationship between Government/security agencies and human rights defenders in the area.

