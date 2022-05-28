KAMPALA – The Weather Patterns in the country have changed due to the massive loss of green cover and poor use of the available resources in Uganda.

This has led to prolonged droughts, food insecurity, low yields, floods among other devasting factors that are detrimental to mother nature.

In the wake to create more awareness about this pertinent cause, Tree Adoption Uganda ( TAU) together with it’s partners have organised the second edition of the “Run 4 Climate” at a paltry fee of UGX 20,000 slated for Sunday, June 19, 2022 starting at the Rugby Grounds in Makerere and will be premised under the theme” Protect , Restore and Conserve”.

It will also focus more on students, government agencies, Non- Government Organisations, locals and international bodies besides the first edition which dealt alot on the ravaged areas of Bududa and over 30,000 trees were planted.

This has come handy after the COVID- 19 pandemic had toll on the environment causing stallment of many activities but never the less the ball is rolling in favour of vibrant organisations like TAU that have kept the momentum going.

Commenting a head of the run that is barely a month, Dr. Charles Batte, the Chief Executive Officer, Tree Adoption Uganda said that as a species of their commitment to nature, environment and the planet is an innate responsibility that they must fulfil to ensure that generations that come after us can thrive on our earth.

“The #Run4Climate# is thus an opportunity for each individual to contribute and take proactive climate action. The 100,000 trees in over 200 acres we will plant this year will not only clean the air we breathe but also rejuvenate ecosystems and I really invite all Ugandans to participate” Dr. Batte added.

Additionally, the run is timely since according to statistics the country losses over 122,000 hectares of forest cover depicts a super sonic rate unless robust counter measures are put in place.

Related