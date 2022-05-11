Three Wakiso District officials have been arrested over mismanagement by the State House Anti Corruption Uni- SH-ACU in liason with the police.

These included the head of the Water and Sanitation department Mr. Galabuzi, the comunity development officer of the district and his Kajjansi town council equal.

They were arrested at at value for money monitoring visit where minister Peter Ogwang was also present.

In his remarks, Brig. Gen Henry Isoke raised concerns of the growing number of corruption complaints from Wakiso district & is on the ground to ascertain the root cause of the many complaints.

Addressing the local leaders, he urged them to join the war on corruption by reporting any acts of mismanagement of government programmes.

