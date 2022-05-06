KAMPALA —Buyaga West MP Barnabas Tinkansimire has asked the government to support the private education institutions in a way to protect parents from exorbitant fees rather than issuing directives for the owners not to increase the schools fees.

“The best option is for government to come up with some contribution towards the school so that parents are not over charged. Increasing fees by people who own schools is not out of the context,” said Tinkasimire.

This follows the directive by the Ministry of Education that the schools should maintain the school fees structure as parents are still recovering from the effects of COVID19 lockdown.

However, MP Tinkasimire said it’s unfair for the Government to stop the schools from increasing fees yet the prices of commodities needed in the daily running of the learning institutions have gone high.

Tinkasimire now advises the Ministry of Education to sit with the administrators of the schools to see how they can help them.

He urged government to sit down with school administrators and agree to contribute some funds towards the school. We have to be considerate of schools because some still have outstanding loans.

Schools are challenged as they have to maintain the school, feed the learners and also meet other necessities because right now, the prices of everything have increased including food items.

He noted that currently School owners are faced with a challenge of the appalling economic conditions and they have no choice but to charge parents to be able to run the school smoothly.

He added that they have to shift the burden on the parents because they have to maintain the daily running of schools. Government should find a way of contributing some funds to schools to so that they don’t over charge parents.

