KAMPALA — The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has on Tuesday afternoon assured the country that the report of the committee on trade, tourism and industries on the controversial coffee deal between the Government and the Uganda Vinci Coffee company Limited (UVCC) will be debated without failure.

Speaking during the sitting of Parliament, Among told the Members of Parliament that she is aware of the sentiments that have been expressed by the public and assured them that the Parliament will act in public interest.

“I want you to know that we work for the good of the common man and our Country and the report will be debated without fail.” Among noted.”

She added: “The report is ready and we shall have it presented. We work and represent millions of people out there. This report will come and we shall debate it.”

The speaker’s communication follows concerns from the public and MPs about the fate of the report.

The speaker also dismissed allegations and fears that the report would not see the light of day because of the interests at play— insisting the House will stand with the citizens.

The report was handled by the Parliamentary Committee on Trade chaired by Mbarara City South MP Mwine Mpaka.

Committee members had earlier accused Finance Minister Matia Kasaija of auctioning Uganda coffee and future by signing a deal that allegedly hands sector control to a foreign investor. In his defence, appearing before the legislators, minister Kasaija said the value-addition project was conceptualised in 2013 after President Museveni tapped Ms Pinetti to establish a plant to process 60,000 metric tonnes of Uganda’s green coffee beans into final coffee products.

Among ruled that ministers should not disclose issues of parliament but leave it within the Parliament as going to the media before conclusion can demoralize the House.

“I have not him talked and I can’t accuse him for what I have not heard. Please Hon. minister [Kasaija] don’t discuss anything before it’s concluded in the house”

