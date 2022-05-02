TOKYO — The United Nations University (UNU) has appointed six new members to the UNU Council.

The new appointees, who will serve six-year terms (2022?2028), will formally take office on 4 May and will participate in the upcoming 77th Session of the UNU Council on 30–31 May.

The new UNU Council members were appointed jointly by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, in accordance with the UNU Charter. Appointed Council members serve in an individual capacity ? not as representatives of their country’s government ? and are selected with an eye to achieving a geographic and gender balance, with due regard to major academic, scientific, educational, and cultural trends and expertise.

The six new UNU Council members are:

Ms Yamini Aiyar (India), President & Chief Executive, Centre for Policy Research

Prof. Sir Hilary Beckles (Barbados), Vice-Chancellor, The University of the West Indies

Dr Enrique Forero (Colombia), President, Colombian Academy of Exact, Physical and Natural Sciences

Prof. Catherine Kyobutungi (Uganda), Executive Director, The African Population and Health Research Center

Amb. Kuni Sato (Japan), Advisor, East Japan Railway Trading Co., Ltd

Dr Vanessa Scherrer (France), Vice President for International Affairs of Sciences Po

They join six Council members whose terms will end in 2025, including:

Dr Denisa ?iderová (Slovakia), Associate Professor in the Department of International Trade and Liaison for Idea Puzzle at the University of Economics in Bratislava

Dr Comfort Ero (United Kingdom), President and CEO, International Crisis Group

Dr Xin Fang (China), Professor, University of Chinese Academy of Sciences

Prof. Adam Habib (South Africa), Director, School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London

Prof. ‘Funmi Olonisakin (United Kingdom & Nigeria), Vice-President & Vice-Principal International and Professor of Security, Leadership & Development, King’s College London

Prof. Brenda Yeoh (Singapore), Raffles Professor of Social Sciences, National University of Singapore

In addition to these 12 appointed members, the 16-member UNU Council includes the UNU Rector and three ex officio members: the United Nations Secretary–General, the Director–General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and the Executive Director of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). The main functions of the Council are to formulate the principles and policies of UNU, govern the University’s operations, and consider and approve the UNU biennial work programme and budget.

