BUKWO – Two Sabiny teenagers now feel like they have the world at their feet after receiving full-ride scholarships from the REACH programme.

Noelia Chemutai 14, a student of senior two at St Joseph SS and Emma Chemutai, a student of senior five taking Biology, Agriculture and Geography [BAG] in Kabei SS who also doubles as the Head-girl of the school have both received scholarships until they complete their studies.

Although Emma will remain at Kabei SS to complete her studies, Noelia will have to enroll at Amanang secondary school in a boarding section.

Ms Beatrice Chelangat, the director general of the REACH programme said they have given a scholarship to the two girls because one of the objectives of the organisation is promote girl child education.

“Out of the need we identified in the community, we have decided to pay fees for these two orphans until they complete their studies. These two have been working for themselves in order to raise up the fees required at school,” said Ms Chelangat.

The REACH programme is an local NGO established in 1996 to fight the practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) which was seen as a rights violation and a danger to the health of women and girl children in Sebei sub-region.

The organisation looks at their core areas of human rights, education and health that are key to the well being of women and girl-child.

Although REACH has sponsored several children in the past through sponsorships, Noelia and become the first girls to be sponsored under the new project;

“It still feels pretty unbelievable. I am an orphan who would act in a drama in order to earn some money for my fees, I am very grateful to God and may the almighty God bless the REACH programme,” Noelia said.

An inspiration to Sabiny girls

Noelia Chemutai says her story could inspire other young Sabiny girls.

“It is noteworthy that am not one of the Sabiny bright girls to get this scholarship from the REACH programme but I am just an actress in BUYA drama sponsored by the REACH programme and I have acted so well, I have been committed and I want to urge other young girls to join this drama and start spreading the crusade against FGM and GBV,” said Noelia

“And I want to add that it will be great if my story can be used to inspire the Sabiny girls in Sebei sub-region,” added Noelia, 14.

