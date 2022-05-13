KAMPALA — Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja wants an overhaul of the labour sector and ordered immediate reforms to stem any delays—a development she said were sabotaging the sector.

PM Nabbanja who made the remarks while addressing a High Level Stakeholders Symposium on Labour externalization also ordered for an immediate transfer or even of possible sacking of Ugandan officials in Saudi Arabia charged with clearance of job orders that are placed by the labour recruitment agencies in the country.

This was after industry players had called for action against a one Yasin Abdallazizi Musoke who is accused of frustrating the recruitment process by causing delays in clearing job orders at the Ugandan Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

The two-day Highlevel Stakeholders symposium on Labour externalization organized by the Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs under the theme; “Accelerating overseas employment for sustainable development”.

The Prime Minister who was angered by unacceptable actions by Ugandan officials in Saudi Arabia called out Gender Ministry Permanent Secretary Aggrey Kibenge—tasking him to immediately sort out the delays in the clearing arrangements to allow Ugandans take advantage of the employment opportunities.

“Who is Yasin [Musoke], we have attended a number of meetings that this name keeps coming in,” an angry PM Nabbanja said.

“I now order that he should be transferred back to Uganda and other people who are willing to work be taken to Saudi Arabia,” Nabbanja said, ordering for an immediate reponing of the training centres in the country since the President fully opened up the economy.

The PM in her remarks also ordered Uganda’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Isaac Sebulime to report to her office over neglect of duties under his stewardship.

Nabbanja appreciated senior Presidential Advisor on Amb. Abbey Walusimbi for organizing the symposium noting that deliberations will help to whip up in streamlining the labour externalization sector in the country.

She recommended that such symposiums be organized as often as possible so as to bring sanity within the labour externalization industry.

Amb. Walusimbi noted that he is carrying on the task on behalf of the President who recently charged his Office with the responsibility of reorganizing the industry that is currently providing employment opportunities to a number of his bazukulu (grand children).

Related