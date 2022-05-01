KOTIDO – The Deputy Inspector General of Police. Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi has on Saturday presided over a symbolic function where 378 illicit small arms and light weapons recovered from Karamoja sub-region, Northern region, Rwenzori region and Kampala Metropolitan areas, were destroyed at Panyangala sub-county Kotido municipality Kotido district.

Speaking at the function, the D/IGP said: “You are all aware of the scourge of illegal weapons. Their illicit proliferation and use in various parts of Africa cause countless deaths, untold suffering, population displacement, disruption of livelihoods, disruption of infrastructure and economic activities.”

According to the DIGP, removing these weapons from circulation and use is therefore central to realizing peace, security and stability in Uganda and the continent.

The DIGP added that small arms are used in common crimes like murder, theft, road ambushes and grabbing, domestic violence, raiding and terrorism.

“All the above undermine efforts to realize the goal of creating free, integrated and prosperous Africa as envisioned in Agenda 2062,” he said.

It should be recalled that the government put in place a mechanism to facilitate voluntary surrender of illicit weapons, in particular the Amnesty Law supervised by the Ministry of Internal Affairs through the Amnesty Commission.

In line with this, the DIGP said: “Sincere appreciation to the people of Uganda and the Karamojong in particular, UPDF, UPF-ASTU and other sister forces for the endless efforts to curb the illicit proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the region.”

The DIGP also toured the ASTU headquarters and Mt Moroto regional offices where he met with staff and listened to problems and challenges affecting their policing effectiveness and promised quick intervention and response to challenges listed.

Related