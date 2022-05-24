MITYANA – Police in Mityana are investigating the circumstances under which a one Pastor Kalibala Samuel disappeared with several of his church followers including a family of 7 members.

Reports say it is more than a week since the Pastor disappeared with the 7 family members who include; Namuwaya Jesca, (the wife to Kintu Sulait), Ssekyewa Shakim,19, Nampeewo Shifrah,17, Muteesasira Muhammad, 10, Ssenabulya Muhammed, 8, Nakintu Angel, 4 and Uwuzeeye Mable, who disappeared from their home in Naama Central LCI, Naama Ward, Busimbi Division, in Mityana Municipality.

Police say that the pastor and his followers locked their homes and have since switched off their known contacts.

“We are meanwhile following leads, after one of the followers, established contact with one of her daughters whom, she left behind. She immediately after switched off the phones and did not reveal her whereabouts,” said CP Enanga Fred, Police Spokesperson in a statement.

“It is unfortunate that we have a pastor, who is not transparent in his methods and for using his divine powers, to control his followers. Such conduct has the potential of opening wounds for relatives to missed their loved ones, during the Kibwetere cult saga in Kanungu.”

The police assured the families that they shall trace the secret location, and bring all perpetrators to book.

Enanga revealed that so far, 3 accomplices of the pastor, who helped transport the victims have been arrested.

“These include; Harriet Kajubi, a 53-year-old teacher, Nalweyiso Harriet, a 62-year-old midwife and Ssekyewa Shakim, an 18-year-old student.”

