KYENJOJO– Several people are feared dead after a Link bus got involved in an accident at Sebitoli a few kilometres out of Fort Portal City on Kampala Road.

Traffic Police Spokesperson Faridah Nampiima says the accident happened at around 10:30am on Wednesday morning.

ASP Nampiima told the press that the accident involved a link bus registration number UBA 003S that was heading to Kampala from Fort Portal.

The Traffic Police Department spokesperson noted that the accident happened at around 2Km from Fort Portal City at a place called Sebitoli.

By press time, Police was still at the scene analysing the situation.

We shall keep you posted with details of this story.

