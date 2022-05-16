WAKISO – One man has died on the spot in building which collapsed in Wakiso district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Oscar Nsamba, 19, a resident of the same area.

According to police, the incident happened at around 1300hrs in Katale Bukwenda, Wakiso District.

The building belonging to a one Dorcus Nakassi also injured two others including Ibra Muganzi, 22, and Damasco Mugogo, 19.

Luke Owoyesigyire, Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy spokesperson said they have been able to retrieve the deceased’s body and taken to the city mortuary at Mulago.

“Police are interested in talking to the site engineer only identified as Rashid. He is currently in hiding.”

